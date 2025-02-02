Who is playing in the WM Phoenix Open 2025? Full Field Explored

The PGA Tour will next head to Scottsdale, Arizona, for its West Coast Swing at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The sixth event of the season will be played at TPC Scottsdale from Thursday, February 6, to Sunday, February 9.
Since the 2025 WM Phoenix Open will be a full-field event, it will feature a large field with a 36-hole cut. The players will compete over the four days for a purse of $9,200,000. Players have qualified through various routes, including the OWGR, previous-year wins, and other exemptions.
Thirty of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR will be competing at the WM Phoenix Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is one of the three top-ten-ranked players in action at the People’s Open. He is a two-time back-to-back winner here, and he finished third last year.
Jordan Spieth is making his return to the PGA Tour after recovering from a wrist injury. Viktor Hovland, who was initially in the field, withdrew on Saturday, February 1, and has been replaced by Paul Waring.
The field for the WM Phoenix Open 2025 explored
Here's a look at the field for the WM Phoenix Open 2025:
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Bud Cauley
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Trey Mullinax
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu