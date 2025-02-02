Who is playing in the WM Phoenix Open 2025? Full Field Explored

The PGA Tour will next head to Scottsdale, Arizona, for its West Coast Swing at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The sixth event of the season will be played at TPC Scottsdale from Thursday, February 6, to Sunday, February 9.

Since the 2025 WM Phoenix Open will be a full-field event, it will feature a large field with a 36-hole cut. The players will compete over the four days for a purse of $9,200,000. Players have qualified through various routes, including the OWGR, previous-year wins, and other exemptions.

Thirty of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR will be competing at the WM Phoenix Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is one of the three top-ten-ranked players in action at the People’s Open. He is a two-time back-to-back winner here, and he finished third last year.

Jordan Spieth is making his return to the PGA Tour after recovering from a wrist injury. Viktor Hovland, who was initially in the field, withdrew on Saturday, February 1, and has been replaced by Paul Waring.

The field for the WM Phoenix Open 2025 explored

Here's a look at the field for the WM Phoenix Open 2025:

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Bud Cauley

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Trey Mullinax

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

