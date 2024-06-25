Who qualified for the 2024 Olympics women's golf in Paris? Full list of golfers explored

The 2024 Olympics is scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. The men's golf event is scheduled from August 1 to 4, while the women's golf event is scheduled from August 7 to 10. The golf events will be played at Albatros course at the Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.
The KPGA Women's Championship, which concluded on Sunday, June 23, was the last opportunity for women golfers to qualify for the Olympic games before the deadline.
According to the Olympic qualification criteria, the top 15 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings (WWGR) are eligible to play in the games. Among the 15 players, a maximum of four players can qualify for a team.
Amy Yang, who won the KPGA Women's Championship, booked her place in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Miyu Yamashita also booked a berth with a runner-up finish at the tournament by edging Ayaka Furue.
Three players from the USA and South Korea have qualified for the 2024 Olympics. Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang qualified for the USA whereas Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang and Hyo Koo Kim qualified for South Korea. Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp have qualified for Canada.
In the 2024 Paris Olympics for the first time, no country will have four representatives in women's event. Ally Ewing from the USA jumped 3 positions but failed to qualify as she is ranked 16th in the rankings. Nelly Korda won the 2021 Olympics whereas Inbee Park won the 2016 Olympic Games.
Exploring the full field for the 2024 Paris Olympics men's event
Only 60 players have made the cut for the Paris Olympics. The following is a list of players who have qualified for the Olympics from each country with their individual WWGR rankings:
United States
- Nelly Korda (1)
- Lilia Vu (2)
- Rose Zhang (9)
South Korea
- Jin Young Ko (3)
- Amy Yang (5)
- Hyo Koo Kim (13)
China
- Ruoning Yin (4)
- Xiyu Lin (15)
France
- Celine Boutier (6)
- Perrine Delacour (75)
Australia
- Hannah Green (7)
- Minjee Lee (11)
Great Britain
- Charley Hull (8)
- Georgia Hall (36)
Japan
- Yuka Saso (10)
- Miyu Yamashita (19)
Thailand
- Atthaya Thitikul (12)
- Patty Tavatanakit (25)
Canada
- Brooke Henderson (14)
- Alena Sharp (292)
New Zealand
- Lydia Ko (17)
- Momoka Kobori (293)
Sweden
- Maja Stark (21)
- Linn Grant (26)
Spain
- Carlota Ciganda (30)
- Azahara Munoz (109)
Ireland
- Leona Maguire (32)
- Stephanie Meadow (134)
South Africa
- Ashleigh Buhai (41)
- Paula Reto (196)
India
- Aditi Ashok (60)
- Diksha Dagar (167)
Mexico
- Gaby Lopez (62)
- Maria Fassi (186)
Germany
- Esther Henseleit (64)
- Alexandra Forsterling (69)
Switzerland
- Albane Valenzuela (70)
- Morgane Metraux (127)
Scotland
- Gemma Dryburgh (79)
Denmark
- Emily Kristine Pedersen (87)
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen (106)
Chinese Taipei
- Peiyun Chien (88)
- Wei-Ling Hsu (161)
Netherlands
- Anne van Dam (108)
- Dewi Weber (302)
Philippines
- Bianca Pagdanganan (113)
- Dottie Ardina (298)
Belgium
- Manon De Roey (154)
Austria
- Emma Spitz (178)
Singapore
- Shannon Tan (181)
Norway
- Celine Borge (187)
- Madelene Stavnar (307)
Czech Republic
- Klara Davidson Spilkova (192)
- Sara Kouskova (290)
Colombia
- Mariajo Uribe (198)
Italy
- Alessandra Fanali (211)
Malaysia
- Ashley Lau (279)
Finland
- Ursala Wikstrom (286)
- Noora Komulainen (301)
Slovenia
- Ana Belac (288)