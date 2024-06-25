Who qualified for the 2024 Olympics women's golf in Paris? Full list of golfers explored

The 2024 Olympics is scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. The men's golf event is scheduled from August 1 to 4, while the women's golf event is scheduled from August 7 to 10. The golf events will be played at Albatros course at the Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

The KPGA Women's Championship, which concluded on Sunday, June 23, was the last opportunity for women golfers to qualify for the Olympic games before the deadline.

According to the Olympic qualification criteria, the top 15 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings (WWGR) are eligible to play in the games. Among the 15 players, a maximum of four players can qualify for a team.

Amy Yang, who won the KPGA Women's Championship, booked her place in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Miyu Yamashita also booked a berth with a runner-up finish at the tournament by edging Ayaka Furue.

Three players from the USA and South Korea have qualified for the 2024 Olympics. Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang qualified for the USA whereas Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang and Hyo Koo Kim qualified for South Korea. Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp have qualified for Canada.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics for the first time, no country will have four representatives in women's event. Ally Ewing from the USA jumped 3 positions but failed to qualify as she is ranked 16th in the rankings. Nelly Korda won the 2021 Olympics whereas Inbee Park won the 2016 Olympic Games.

Exploring the full field for the 2024 Paris Olympics men's event

Only 60 players have made the cut for the Paris Olympics. The following is a list of players who have qualified for the Olympics from each country with their individual WWGR rankings:

United States

Nelly Korda (1)

Lilia Vu (2)

Rose Zhang (9)

South Korea

Jin Young Ko (3)

Amy Yang (5)

Hyo Koo Kim (13)

China

Ruoning Yin (4)

Xiyu Lin (15)

France

Celine Boutier (6)

Perrine Delacour (75)

Australia

Hannah Green (7)

Minjee Lee (11)

Great Britain

Charley Hull (8)

Georgia Hall (36)

Japan

Yuka Saso (10)

Miyu Yamashita (19)

Thailand

Atthaya Thitikul (12)

Patty Tavatanakit (25)

Canada

Brooke Henderson (14)

Alena Sharp (292)

New Zealand

Lydia Ko (17)

Momoka Kobori (293)

Sweden

Maja Stark (21)

Linn Grant (26)

Spain

Carlota Ciganda (30)

Azahara Munoz (109)

Ireland

Leona Maguire (32)

Stephanie Meadow (134)

South Africa

Ashleigh Buhai (41)

Paula Reto (196)

India

Aditi Ashok (60)

Diksha Dagar (167)

Mexico

Gaby Lopez (62)

Maria Fassi (186)

Germany

Esther Henseleit (64)

Alexandra Forsterling (69)

Switzerland

Albane Valenzuela (70)

Morgane Metraux (127)

Scotland

Gemma Dryburgh (79)

Denmark

Emily Kristine Pedersen (87)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (106)

Chinese Taipei

Peiyun Chien (88)

Wei-Ling Hsu (161)

Netherlands

Anne van Dam (108)

Dewi Weber (302)

Philippines

Bianca Pagdanganan (113)

Dottie Ardina (298)

Belgium

Manon De Roey (154)

Austria

Emma Spitz (178)

Singapore

Shannon Tan (181)

Norway

Celine Borge (187)

Madelene Stavnar (307)

Czech Republic

Klara Davidson Spilkova (192)

Sara Kouskova (290)

Colombia

Mariajo Uribe (198)

Italy

Alessandra Fanali (211)

Malaysia

Ashley Lau (279)

Finland

Ursala Wikstrom (286)

Noora Komulainen (301)

Slovenia

Ana Belac (288)