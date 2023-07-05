Who qualified for The Open Championship this week? List of golfers who made the final qualifying explored

The final qualifying for the upcoming Open Championship took place on Tuesday, July 4. There were four qualifying events, with each place having four exemptions for the upcoming major. However, the total exemptions were increased to 19 across the four sites.

While three venues were allotted five exemptions, Dundonald Links had four. Michael Stewart, at 7-under, and Marco Penge, at 5-under, booked their tickets to St. Andrews.

For the remaining two spots, there was a three-way contest between Connor McKinney, Graeme Robertson, and Craig Ross. McKinney was the first to prevail in the 3-for-2 playoff, followed by Robertson.

At Royal Cinque Ports, Martin Rohwer and Thomas Detry topped the leaderboard at 3-under after 36 holes. Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Antoine Rozner were the remaining three names to qualify for the Open Championship.

Similarly, in Royal Porthcawl, only five names qualified for the last major of this season. Laurie Canter topped the group at 8-under with a four-stroke lead over Brandon Robinson-Thompson. Matthew Southgate at 2-under, Oliver Farr at 1-under, and Jazz Janewattananond at 1-under were the remaining names to make it to the 151st Open.

In West Lancashire, some prominent names were looking for a place in the final field for the British Open. Corales Puntacana Championship winner Matt Wallace triumphed at 11-under 133, followed by Matthew Jordan one stroke behind. Kyle Barker (10-under), Alex Fitzpatrick (9-under), and amateur Tiger Christensen (9-under) were the last three names to qualify for the Open Championship.

Here's the list of players who qualified for the Open Championship through qualifiers played on July 4:

Who has qualified for the Open Championship in 2023?

The Open Championship will take place from July 20 to July 23 at Royal Liverpool in Wirral, Merseyside, England. Here's the list of players who have qualified for the Open Championship 2023 so far:

