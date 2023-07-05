Who qualified for The Open Championship this week? List of golfers who made the final qualifying explored

The final qualifying for the upcoming Open Championship took place on Tuesday, July 4. There were four qualifying events, with each place having four exemptions for the upcoming major. However, the total exemptions were increased to 19 across the four sites.
While three venues were allotted five exemptions, Dundonald Links had four. Michael Stewart, at 7-under, and Marco Penge, at 5-under, booked their tickets to St. Andrews.
For the remaining two spots, there was a three-way contest between Connor McKinney, Graeme Robertson, and Craig Ross. McKinney was the first to prevail in the 3-for-2 playoff, followed by Robertson.
At Royal Cinque Ports, Martin Rohwer and Thomas Detry topped the leaderboard at 3-under after 36 holes. Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Antoine Rozner were the remaining three names to qualify for the Open Championship.
Similarly, in Royal Porthcawl, only five names qualified for the last major of this season. Laurie Canter topped the group at 8-under with a four-stroke lead over Brandon Robinson-Thompson. Matthew Southgate at 2-under, Oliver Farr at 1-under, and Jazz Janewattananond at 1-under were the remaining names to make it to the 151st Open.
In West Lancashire, some prominent names were looking for a place in the final field for the British Open. Corales Puntacana Championship winner Matt Wallace triumphed at 11-under 133, followed by Matthew Jordan one stroke behind. Kyle Barker (10-under), Alex Fitzpatrick (9-under), and amateur Tiger Christensen (9-under) were the last three names to qualify for the Open Championship.
Here's the list of players who qualified for the Open Championship through qualifiers played on July 4:
Royal Cinque Ports
- Thomas Detry
- Martin Rohwer
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Antoine Rozner.
Dundonald Links
- Michael Stewart
- Marco Penge
- Connor McKinney
- Graeme Robertson
- Craig Ross
Royal Porthcawl
- Laurie Canter
- Brandon Robinson-Thompson
- Matthew Southgate
- Oliver Farr
- Jazz Janewattananond
West Lancashire
- Matt Wallace
- Matthew Jordan
- Kyle Barker
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Tiger Christensen (amateur)
Who has qualified for the Open Championship in 2023?
The Open Championship will take place from July 20 to July 23 at Royal Liverpool in Wirral, Merseyside, England. Here's the list of players who have qualified for the Open Championship 2023 so far:
- Abraham Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Jose Luis Ballester (Am)
- Kyle Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Richard Bland
- Dan Bradbury
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tiger Christensen
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Darren Clarke
- Corey Conners
- Harrison Crowe (Am)
- John Daly
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- David Duval
- Ernie Els
- Harris English
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Mateo Fernández de Oliveira (Am)
- Tony Finau
- Zack Fischer
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Seungsu Han
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Daniel Hillier
- Kensei Hirata
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Kyungnam Kang
- Taichi Kho
- Bio Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Christo Lamprecht (Am)
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Paul Lawrie
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Alex Maguire(am)
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Connor McKinney
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- David Micheluzzi
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Keita Nakajima
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Marco Penge
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Graeme Robertson
- Brandon Robinson-Thompson
- Martin Rohwer
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Taiga Semikawa
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Travis Smyth
- Matthew Southgate
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Henrik Stenson
- Michael Stewart
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Välimäki
- Matt Wallace
- Gunner Wiebe
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Gary Woodland
- Kazuki Yasumori
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris