Who is Rickie Fowler’s wife? All you need to know about American pole vault athlete Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler is gearing up to represent the United States team in the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Before the mega event, he was seen walking down the famous Spanish Steps with his wife Allison Stokke.

Interestingly, Fowler's wife is not just another celebrity wife. Instead, she herself is an athlete and fitness model.

Born on March 22, 1989, in Newport Beach, California, Stokke is an American track and field athlete, who specializes in pole vaulting. She is famously known for breaking numerous American high school records.

Although Rickie Fowler's wife, Allison Stokke, has never played in any Olympic event, she did try to get a spot in the 2012 London Games. However, she failed to qualify by being unable to get through a certain height at the trial events.

She continued to perform pole vaulting until 2017 in multiple national-level events. Later on, after she completed college, Stokke became a fitness model for multiple sports brands, which include Nike and Athleta.

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke got married on October 5, 2019, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They met each other on social media sometime in 2017 and got engaged in 2019 after dating for two years. They are now parents of a baby daughter named Maya, who was born on November 18, 2021.

Who is Allison Stokke? Exploring details about Rickie Fowler's wife

The 34-year-old American track and field athlete was born to Allan and Cindy Stokke. Her family is full of sporting individuals, including her brother David Stokke, who was a national-level youth gymnast.

Rickie Fowler's wife, Allison Stokke, was into gymnastics, but later on, during her time at Newport Harbor High School, she decided to switch to pole vaulting. At that time, she was one of the top young pole vaulters in the USA.

In 2004, Stokke won the 15-16 age group United States title and registered a championship record of 3.81m. As a high school freshman, she registered America's best height of 3.86m.

During her sophomore year, Allison Stokke registered a height of 4.11m, breaking all the previous records at the high school level.

Although she broke her leg during high school, Rickie Fowler's future wife did not lose hope and made a strong comeback to win twice at the CIF California State Meet.

Finally, in her senior year in high school, Stokke registered a height of 4.14m and stood second in the national high school rankings.

It is noteworthy that it was not her exceptional pole vaulting skills that made her an internet sensation. Instead, it was the image of Allison Stokke clicked by a journalist sometime in 2007 for a Californian track and field website.

The images got so viral that it was re-posted by With Leather, now a part of Uproxx. The website, known for its male fanbase, remarked on Stokke's images, writing, "Pole Vaulting is Sexy, Barely Legal".

The aftermath of the event included the journalist suing then-owner Matt Ufford to remove the images. But it was already viral, fetching Allison Stokke her due credits and an amazing reception from the fans.

Rickie Fowler's wife enjoys a fan following of over 670,000 on Instagram and around 46,000 on Twitter.