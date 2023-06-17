Rickie Fowler is an American pro golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. With several wins under his belt, his biggest supporter is his wife, Allison Stokke Fowler.

Allison Stokke is an American track and field athlete, specializing in pole vaulting. She became an internet phenomenon at an early age, after breaking several American records in high school. Stokke attended the University of California and competed for the California Golden Bears.

Allison was born to Aland and Cindy Stokke on March 22, 1989. Her older brother David was a national youth gymnast. She first tried gymnastics, but eventually shifted to pole vaulting. During her senior year, Stokke was ranked second in the nation for pole vaulting. She became known for winning the age 15/16 United States title in 2004 with a championship record of 3.81m.

Stokke showcased her athletic prowess in track and field, participating in two NCAA Division I Championships. Her outstanding performance earned her the prestigious American All-Star Honors at the 2011 NCAA Indoor Championships. Although she did not secure a spot on the 2012 US Olympic team, Stokke remained dedicated to her sport and continued competing until 2017.

All about Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke Fowler's relationship

The couple first started dating in 2017. They made their relationship public at the Circuit of the Americas race track, where they posted a photo on social media to announce their relationship.

Rickie Fowler proposed to Stokke in 2018 on the beach. Fowler and Allison Stokke tied the knot on October 5, 2019, at a beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They welcomed their first baby, Maya, together in 2021. Stokke never misses out on Fowler's tournaments and is often seen by his side.

Apart from being an athlete, Stokke is also a fitness model and has worked with brands like Nike, GoPro, and Athleta during her pole vaulting career. She grew up in Newport Beach, California.

Rickie Fowler on the other hand turned pro in 2009. Since then he has taken five victories on the PGA Tour, including a win at the Players Championship, the Honda Classic, the Phoenix Open, Deutsche Bank Championship, and the Wells Fargo Championship.

