Who are Ryan Gerard's parents? Meet the Barracuda Championship 2025 winner's family

Ryan Gerard won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Barracuda Championship after registering a three-point win over Erik van Rooyen. He began playing at a young age after his father, Robert Gerard, introduced him to sports at the age of two.

His parents, Robert and Judy, have been a strong support in his career and often attend his games. His father also played the sport and was a caddie. He played for Florida Atlantic University during his college days.

Ryan Gerard's father helped him with the game. In one of his interviews with the PGA Tour in 2023, the American golfer opened up about his parents. He said:

"Not only has my dad always been passionate about the game of golf, but he has made it a point to be there to push me along in any way he could help. He would drop anything to come and help me. I have really benefitted from that, and I really, really appreciate him for that. My mom and dad both care a lot.”

Ryan Gerard's mother also loves to watch golf, and she has named one of their two dogs "Stevie" after her second-favorite golfer, Steve Stricker.

Ryan Gerard opens up about his performance at the Barracuda Championship 2025

After having a tough time on the greens this season on the PGA Tour, Ryan Gerard finally clinched his maiden PGA Tour event at the Barracuda Championship. He registered an easy win in the game, and in the post-round press conference, he opened up about his performance. He said:

"You just don't want to catch yourself like almost daydreaming out there. I kind of gave myself a little bit of time last night, this morning to kind of think about what it would mean to me to win, kind of fully like kind of branch it out, and from then on I just kind of tried to lock in and made it my goal to just repeat one shot at a time over and over to myself for basically the entire day.

"So, yeah, I had a really good talk with Pepsi out there on a couple of holes. There is a lot of golf left. Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Just go out there and keep doing what we been doing and hitting quality shots," he added.

Gerard started this season on the PGA Tour at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he carded four rounds of 68, 66, 66, and 72 to settle in the T37 position. He was tied for 51st at the American Express and then tied for 15th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 25-year-old struggled with his game in the initial few tournaments this season but then recorded a solo ninth at the Texas Children's Houston Open and followed it with a solo second at the Valero Texas Open. However, he again struggled with his game and missed the cut at the John Deere Classic and settled in 74th at the Genesis Scottish Open before winning on Sunday.

