Who is Ryan McCormick? Everything you need to know about the American Professional golfer

Ryan McCormick is an American professional golfer who is currently in the headlines for his latest participation at the American Express event. The 32-year-old golfer is playing his first season on the PGA Tour professionally.

Hailing from New Jersey, McCormick attended Mater Dei High School, where he actively participated in golf for four years. He even held the position of team captain in his school golf team.

In his senior campaign, Ryan McCormick earned the title of the 2014 Big East Golfer of the Year, boasting an impressive 71.73 stroke average.

McCormick's other victories include the 2012 New Jersey Amateur, the 2012 Metropolitan Amateur and the 2013 Cobra-Puma Invitational.

Additionally, McCormick's father Mark McCormick also shares a deep passion for the sport. Mark, who played collegiate golf, currently serves as the head professional at Suburban Golf Club.

Sr. McCormick had a professional stint on the PGA Tour of America in 1993 and was honored with induction into the New Jersey PGA Hall of Fame in 2021.

Ryan McCormick once also took on the role of his father's de facto swing coach during the latter's participation in the 2012 U.S. Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Ryan McCormick’s professional golf journey

In 2014, Ryan McCormick transitioned to the professional ranks. Before making his mark on the Korn Ferry Tour, he showcased his golfing skills on both the PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

McCormick had a solid performance on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, securing four top-10 finishes and landing in the top-3 twice. These achievements propelled him to the 27th position on the PGA's developmental tour.

Securing a spot in the 2024 PGA Tour season, Ryan McCormick earned his PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour. This accomplishment grants him eligibility to display his talents on the PGA Tour, with his inaugural event being The American Express.

The St. John's University graduate has accumulated $723,904 in earnings from his professional golf career. He made two appearances on the tour while still an amateur. Notably, what distinguishes him is his career-low round in 2019, recording a remarkable 69 in the first round of the Travelers Championship.

It's noteworthy that McCormick has also made two previous attempts to secure a PGA Tour card, but unfortunately, he fell short on both occasions. However, after receiving the card at the Victoria National last October, Ryan McCormick expressed his joy and said (via PGA Tour):

“So many years of hard work, so many people that have helped me, so many things that have gone my way. A lot of luck … after a couple years of coming up just short at the end of the year, this is so worth it. To celebrate with my family and friends that are here today, and the people back in New Jersey and all over who have been watching on the app all year, it’s just so awesome. So relieved.”

In his recent appearance at The American Express event, McCormick delivered a subpar performance in the first round, concluding with a score of 2 over par and securing the T146 position on the leaderboard.