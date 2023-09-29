Who is Ryder Cup announcer Melissa Satta? Exploring everything about Tennis Star’s girlfriend 

Melissa Satta was recently spotted as the host and presenter at the opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. The famous Italian television presenter, and the girlfriend of Matteo Berrettini, was seen filling up the boots which were previously taken by former French footballer David Ginola.

The 37-year-old stepped up to the opening ceremony podium sporting an oversized white pantsuit, which contrasted with the bold blue background.

Her beautiful and elegant look was a mesmerizing sight for the viewers as she went on to announce the names of the captains and players of both teams.

Interstingly, Matteo Barrettini and Meslissa Satta were spotted at the Ryder Cup gala dinner in the team dinner event.

Born to Italian couple, Mariangela Muzzu and Enzo Satta, on February 7, 1986, in Boston, Massachusetts, Melissa Satta is an Italian television presenter. She also has two brothers, Riccardo and Maximilian.

Her initial childhood years were spent in the United States and the island of Sardinia, Italy. Her father, Enzo Satta, was a political consultant for Prince Aga Khan IV from 1986 to 2003, but is an architect by profession.

Melissa Satta is reported to have enrolled for a communications degree from a private university named IULM. However, there is no concrete source that verifies if she had completed the degree or had left studies midway.

Melissa Satta's personal life

Satta was in a relationship with Daniele Interrante, an Italian Television personality from 2003 to 2006. Later on, she dated Italian football player Christian Vieri from 2006 to 2011, but couple broke up due to the latter's alleged intimate relationship with Sara Tommasi as per reports.

Sometime in September 2011, Satta got engaged to an Italian businessman named Gianluca Vacchi, but they didn't get married due to some unknown reasons.

In October 2011, she was spotted in a photograph with Kobe Bryant, an American basketball player, entering a hotel late at night. As per reports, Vannessa Bryant also filed a divorce due to the basketball player's alleged affair with Satta. However, about thirteen months later, they canceled the divorce case.

Sometime in November 2011, she started dating professional football player Kevin-Prince Boateng. They gave birth to their first child named Maddox Prince in 2014 and got married in 2016. However, their marriage ended sometime in December 2020.

As of now, she is dating Matteo Berrettini who is known for climbing as high as No. 6 in the world in the singles competition by the Association of Tennis Professionals.