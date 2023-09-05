Who is Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald’s wife? All you need to know about Diane Antonopoulos

Luke Donald's wife is Diane Antonopoulos. Despite being a Chicago native, she was born in Greece. In college, she majored in psychology.

Diane has 10,000 Instagram followers and is quite an active user of the platform. She enjoys traveling and accompanying her husband on the golf course.

The couple first met while attending Northwestern University in Illinois. They studied together and thereafter fell in love with each other. After dating for some years, they decided to get married.

He proposed to her in 2006 and after a year, they tied the knot on June 24, 2007, in Santorini, Greece. Together, they welcomed three daughters Sophia, Elle, and Georgina.

Recently, Donald recalled a memory of his first meeting with his wife. He shared a few snaps on his Instagram page with a caption saying:

"Diane & I’s first ever trip to Prague and it didn’t disappoint. Such a beautiful city with great energy and amazing food. Disappointing to miss playing some weekend golf by a shot but I’ll be watching the golf this weekend with interest - lots to play for! Thank you @czechmastersofficial for the very warm welcome."

Luke Donald is also pretty active on social media and he often shares pictures with his family. His daughters had accompanied him at the Masters earlier this year.

In June 2023, he had also celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary. Donald posted a picture with his wife with a caption saying:

"16 years of marriage today and we’re still going strong. Couldn’t be more grateful for our life together. Happy Anniversary @dianedonald - love you to bits X"

Luke Donald's early life and career

Donald is a golfer from England. He was born and brought up in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.

He claims to be half-Scottish as his father was Scottish. He nevertheless competed for England in international competitions.

Donald went to the Rudolf Steiner School in Kings Langley for his early education before attending the Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe.

He started playing golf as a youngster at Hazlemere and Beaconsfield Golf Course, and at the age of 15, he won a tournament.

Luke Donald's brother Christian is also into golf and served as his caddie during his junior career.

Later, in 1997, he enrolled at Northwestern University, where he fortunately ran across his future wife and began studying the arts. Donald became the first amateur golfer to win the Chicago Open in 2000 after winning the individual NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship during his school career.

Luke Donald became a professional in 2001, and since then, he has won 17 professional competitions, including five PGA Tour and seven European Tour titles. In 2023, he will lead the European team in the Ryder Cup.