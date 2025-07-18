Who is Sadom Kaewkanjana? Everything about the Buddhist monk in contention at The Open

Sadom Kaewkanjana, an ordained Buddhist monk, is in contention for the Open Championship 2025. The Thai golfer played the opening round of 68 in just his second appearance at the major and settled in a tie for sixth place after the first round.Kaewkanjana has had a phenomenal golf journey so far. He caught people's attention after winning the Singha Pattaya Open as an amateur in 2017, and then in June 2018, he claimed a spot in the top 10 at the Queen's Cup on the Asian Tour. Following his incredible performance, he turned pro in December 2018 and won his first ADT event at the Thongchai Jaidee Foundation in February 2019. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn July 2023, Sadom Kaewkanjana decided to be ordained as a monk for two weeks. In a post-round press conference after the first round of the Open Championship, he opened up about his life as an ordained monk. He said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;It's my responsibility in Thailand, so I think it's a new experience being a Monk. They help like more concentrate on the golf course or outside the golf course. It's made me a lot of focus. Forget everything outside, just live in the present. So I really enjoy being a Monk.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaewkanjana has previously played at the Open in 2022 at St. Andrews and recorded a T11 position, the best result by a Thai player. Earlier this season, he won the Kolon Korea Open, which helped him to secure a spot in the Open at Royal Portrush. He plays on the Asian Tour and is ranked 262nd in the world.Sadom Kaewkanjana opens up about his goal in golfAfter a marvelous day at Royal Portrush on Thursday, July 17, Sadom Kaewkanjana opened up about his performance and life while talking to the media. He spoke about his career and his goal to compete at the Masters once.The Thai golfer said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;My goal is like I want to play in the Masters my whole life. I want to play one time. So to get in the world ranking into the top 50, that's my goal..&quot;Aside from the Open Championship, Sadom Kaewkanjana has played at the PGA Championship in his career, in 2022 and 2023, but missed the cut both times.Meanwhile, at the Open Championship, Kaewkanjana started the game on Thursday on the first tee hole and made a birdie on the second and then an eagle on the fifth. However, he struggled on the back nine and added a bogey and birdie for a round of 3-under 68 and settled in a tie for sixth place.Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Harris English tied for the lead after the opening round of the major.