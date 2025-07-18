  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Who is Sadom Kaewkanjana? Everything about the Buddhist monk in contention at The Open

Who is Sadom Kaewkanjana? Everything about the Buddhist monk in contention at The Open

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 18, 2025 11:26 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Sadom Kaewkanjana (Image Source: Imagn)

Sadom Kaewkanjana, an ordained Buddhist monk, is in contention for the Open Championship 2025. The Thai golfer played the opening round of 68 in just his second appearance at the major and settled in a tie for sixth place after the first round.

Ad

Kaewkanjana has had a phenomenal golf journey so far. He caught people's attention after winning the Singha Pattaya Open as an amateur in 2017, and then in June 2018, he claimed a spot in the top 10 at the Queen's Cup on the Asian Tour. Following his incredible performance, he turned pro in December 2018 and won his first ADT event at the Thongchai Jaidee Foundation in February 2019.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In July 2023, Sadom Kaewkanjana decided to be ordained as a monk for two weeks. In a post-round press conference after the first round of the Open Championship, he opened up about his life as an ordained monk. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It's my responsibility in Thailand, so I think it's a new experience being a Monk. They help like more concentrate on the golf course or outside the golf course. It's made me a lot of focus. Forget everything outside, just live in the present. So I really enjoy being a Monk."
Ad
Ad

Kaewkanjana has previously played at the Open in 2022 at St. Andrews and recorded a T11 position, the best result by a Thai player. Earlier this season, he won the Kolon Korea Open, which helped him to secure a spot in the Open at Royal Portrush. He plays on the Asian Tour and is ranked 262nd in the world.

Sadom Kaewkanjana opens up about his goal in golf

After a marvelous day at Royal Portrush on Thursday, July 17, Sadom Kaewkanjana opened up about his performance and life while talking to the media. He spoke about his career and his goal to compete at the Masters once.

Ad

The Thai golfer said, via ASAP Sports:

"My goal is like I want to play in the Masters my whole life. I want to play one time. So to get in the world ranking into the top 50, that's my goal.."

Aside from the Open Championship, Sadom Kaewkanjana has played at the PGA Championship in his career, in 2022 and 2023, but missed the cut both times.

Ad

Meanwhile, at the Open Championship, Kaewkanjana started the game on Thursday on the first tee hole and made a birdie on the second and then an eagle on the fifth. However, he struggled on the back nine and added a bogey and birdie for a round of 3-under 68 and settled in a tie for sixth place.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Harris English tied for the lead after the opening round of the major.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More
Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications