Who is Sahith Theegala’s swimmer girlfriend Julianna R. ‘Juju’ Chan?

Sahith Theegala is on the verge of establishing himself on the PGA Tour with his first victory. He is currently playing in the Fortinet Championship and is four shots up on the leaderboard on the 14th hole of the fourth round. Naturally, fans want to know more about this rising star.

Theegala, 25, is in a long-term romantic relationship with former college swimmer Julianna R. 'Juju' Chan. The two started dating in 2017 when they were students at Pepperdine University.

Chan was a member of Pepperdine's swimming and diving team from 2017 to 2019, where she excelled in the sport. She stood out for setting several individual and collective records for the university, mainly during her senior year.

Sahith Theegala's girlfriend graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports management in 2019. After being a collegiate athlete, Chan did not pursue a professional career and decided to dedicate herself to coaching instead.

She currently works as a coach at the same university she graduated from. She is also pursuing a Master's in Conflict Resolution at Pepperdine School of Law.

Chan has been seen accompanying and supporting Theegala at numerous tournaments, including The Masters 2023 and The Open Championship 2023.

Sahith Theegala's performance at the Fortinet Championship

Sahith Theegala has had a great week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley, with 23 birdies, one eagle, and only four bogeys so far. He shot 68, 64 and 67 in his first three rounds and made no bogeys in the third.

Not counting the fourth round of the Fortinet Championship, which is still in progress, Theegala has shot in the 60s in 11 of his last 12 rounds.

S.H. Kim is second in the tournament, while Eric Cole is currently third. Justin Thomas is T5, while defending champion Max Homa is T7.