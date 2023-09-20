Who is Samantha Els? All you need to know about golf legend Ernie Els' daughter

Samantha Els, daughter of legendary South African golfer Ernie Els, made her debut for the Springboks Women's Rugby Team in its WXV2 warm-up match against San Clemente Rhinos at False Bay Rugby Club in Cape Town on Tuesday, September 19.
Samantha was given the No. 5 jersey in her favorite lock position. Her debut ended on a happy note as the South African team beat the US, 22-17.
Proud dad Ernie Els celebrated his daughter's debut in South Africa and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. He wrote:
"We’re so proud of your journey and now you’re the first in the family to wear the Springboks colours. Live every day, a dream for Samantha."
Born on May 26, 1999, Samantha is the first child of Ernie Els and his wife Liezl. Although she has caddied for her father several times, she started taking an interest in rugby.
Samantha made her international debut last year when she played for the USA U-23 team.
Samantha has completed her graduation in Human Biology at Stanford University, Tiger Woods' alma mater. During her time at Stanford, she was co-captain of the university’s women’s rugby team.
Samantha is also a founding member of the Elst for Autism Foundation, which was launched in 2014 because her younger brother Ben has autism.
Samantha's current club is the New York Rugby Club and was one of the four overseas trades of Springboks Women alongside Babalwa Latsha (Harlequins Women), Catha Jacobs (Leicester Women), and Amber Schonert (Sale Sharks Women).
How many professional titles has Ernie Els won?
The 53-year-old South African golfer has won 75 professional titles, including 19 PGA Tour titles, 28 European Tour titles, and 18 on the Sunshine Tour. He won four majors (two US Open and two Open Championships).
Here are the Major championships, PGA Tour, European Tour, and Sunshine Tour wins of Ernie Els:
