Who is Samantha Els? All you need to know about golf legend Ernie Els' daughter

Samantha Els, daughter of legendary South African golfer Ernie Els, made her debut for the Springboks Women's Rugby Team in its WXV2 warm-up match against San Clemente Rhinos at False Bay Rugby Club in Cape Town on Tuesday, September 19.

Samantha was given the No. 5 jersey in her favorite lock position. Her debut ended on a happy note as the South African team beat the US, 22-17.

Proud dad Ernie Els celebrated his daughter's debut in South Africa and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. He wrote:

"We’re so proud of your journey and now you’re the first in the family to wear the Springboks colours. Live every day, a dream for Samantha."

Born on May 26, 1999, Samantha is the first child of Ernie Els and his wife Liezl. Although she has caddied for her father several times, she started taking an interest in rugby.

Samantha made her international debut last year when she played for the USA U-23 team.

Samantha has completed her graduation in Human Biology at Stanford University, Tiger Woods' alma mater. During her time at Stanford, she was co-captain of the university’s women’s rugby team.

Samantha is also a founding member of the Elst for Autism Foundation, which was launched in 2014 because her younger brother Ben has autism.

Samantha's current club is the New York Rugby Club and was one of the four overseas trades of Springboks Women alongside Babalwa Latsha (Harlequins Women), Catha Jacobs (Leicester Women), and Amber Schonert (Sale Sharks Women).

How many professional titles has Ernie Els won?

The 53-year-old South African golfer has won 75 professional titles, including 19 PGA Tour titles, 28 European Tour titles, and 18 on the Sunshine Tour. He won four majors (two US Open and two Open Championships).

Here are the Major championships, PGA Tour, European Tour, and Sunshine Tour wins of Ernie Els:

Majors

US Open: 1994, 1997

1994, 1997 Open Championship: 2002, 2012

PGA Tour

1995:

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic

1996:

Buick Classic

1997:

Buick Classic (2)

1998:

Bay Hill Invitational

1999:

Nissan Open

2000:

The International

2002:

Genuity Championship

2003:

Mercedes Championships

The Sony Open in Hawaii

2004:

Sony Open in Hawaii (2)

Memorial Tournament

WGC-American Express Championship

2008:

The Honda Classic

2010:

WGC-CA Championship (2)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2)

European Tour

1994:

Dubai Desert Classic

1995:

Lexington South African PGA Championship

1997:

Johnnie Walker Classic

1998:

South African Open

1999:

Alfred Dunhill South African PGA Championship (2)

2000:

Standard Life Loch Lomond

2002:

Heineken Classic

Dubai Desert Classic (2)

2003:

Heineken Classic (2)

Johnnie Walker Classic (2)

Barclays Scottish Open (2)

Omega European Masters

2004:

Heineken Classic (3)

WGC-American Express Championship

HSBC World Match Play Championship

2005:

Dubai Desert Classic (3)

Qatar Masters

BMW Asian Open

2006:

Dunhill Championship

2007:

South African Airways Open (2)

HSBC World Match Play Championship (2)

2010:

WGC-CA Championship (2)

2011:

South African Open Championship (3)

2013:

BMW International Open

Sunshine Tour

1990:

Spoornet SA Classic

Highveld Classic

1991:

Amatola Sun Classic

1992:

Protea Assurance South African Open

Lexington PGA Championship

EVS South African Masters

Hollard Royal Swazi Sun Classic

FNB Players Championship

Goodyear Classic

1995:

Bell's Cup

Lexington South African PGA Championship (2)

1996:

Philips South African Open (2)

1998:

South African Open (3)

1999:

Alfred Dunhill South African PGA Championship (3)

2001:

Vodacom Players Championship (2)

2005:

Dunhill Championship

2006:

South African Airways Open (4)

2010:

South African Open Championship (5)