Who is Savannah Grewal? All about the 23-YO playing at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open

Savannah Grewal is one of the youngest professional golfers out there. She's currently playing the Mizuho Americas Open, though she is not an amateur. She turned pro in 2024, but as a young golfer, it's still a little more difficult to get into some of the fields for these events.

Grewal is just 23 years old. She is chasing her first career win, but she does have two top-25 finishes and a top-10 placement so far. The Canadian has made 27 starts in the last two years, and she's made the cut in 16 of them.

The golfer previously made three starts on the LPGA Tour as an amateur. Two of them came at the Dow Great Lake Bay Invitational in 2022 and 2023 with Clemson University teammate Annabelle Pancake. She was only at Clemson for three seasons, as she turned pro and passed on her final year of college eligibility.

At Clemson, Grewal was on the first-team All-ACC and holds the lowest stroke average of 71.77, too. She got to match play at both the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur and British Amateur. Grewal did so at the 2021 Women’s North-South Amateur, too.

Savannah Grewal reflected on making it into a Major

Savannah Grewal made a start at the Chevron Championship earlier this year. It was the first Major of the season and the first Major start of her career. She ended up missing the cut and shooting six over in two rounds. Mao Saigo won.

Savannah Grewal played the Chevron (Image via Imagn)

Then, she reflected on the simple fact of even being able to play the event via Town and Country Today:

"I feel every tournament on the LPGA is still a little starry-eyed for me in a sense because this has been my dream since I was eight years old and I'm living out my dream. It's always going to be fun and exciting for me, so I think that's something that hasn't necessarily changed."

"I think my approach to things, whether it's a major or whether it's not a major, is I try to go into the tournament with the same mindset because I think the moment you try to make it bigger than what it actually is or make it into this huge thing is when you add external pressure to yourself."

Savannah Grewal said it was an honor to be in the field. She would go on to play the Black Desert Championship and tie for 31st before making this weekend's start at the Mizuho Americas Open.

