Who is Scottie Scheffler’s longtime coach behind his PGA Championship 2025 win? Meet Randy Smith

Scottie Scheffler has emerged victorious at the PGA Championship 2025, which concluded on Sunday, May 18, at Quail Hollow Country Club. After his win, Scheffler praised his team, including coach Randy Smith, whom he called a "special man".

As Scheffler clinched his third career major, his foundation was laid in his hometown under Smith. The player-coach duo started working together when Scheffler was just seven years old. Talking about Smith in the post-tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's tough to put into words what Randy means to me. He's a special man, and he's taught me everything about the game of golf. This is a pretty cool moment for the both of us. I don't really know how to put it into words, but he definitely is family to me."

"I always described him as the fun uncle growing up. I could ask him stuff that I wouldn't necessarily ask my dad. He taught me a lot more than the game of golf. I'm looking forward to celebrating this one with him," he added.

Randy Smith was born in January 1952 in Wichita Falls, Texas and spend his childhood in Odessa. He did his college from Texas Tech and played on the golf team for two years. He started working at Lubbock Country Club as a student and after finishing college, he started working at Tulsa Country Club in Oklahoma.

Smith started working at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas in 1977 and was promoted to PGA Head Professional and continues working there till date as Director of Instruction. In his golf coach career, he has trained the Open Championship winner Justin Leonard, Ryan Palmer, Colt Knost, Martin Laird and Harrison Frazer.

The 72-year-old has won numerous PGA of America National awards and has helped over 100 juniors get college golf scholarships. His players have earned 16 All-American honours, as per the Texas Golf Hall of Fame's website.

Scottie Scheffler on Randy Smith: He's a bit of a crazy person at times

In the post-tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler was asked about his relationship with his coach, Randy Smith. The World No.1 golfer said that Smith had been his coach since he was seven years old. He further said:

"He's just, he's the one who teaches me how to swing, and he's pretty much the only guy I consult when it comes to that kind of stuff. He's a bit of a crazy person at times, but he's a savant when it comes to teaching me the golf swing, and he's a pretty special guy as well. I'm thankful for what he's taught me in the game of golf and life as well."

Scottie Scheffler further said that Smith helped him stay patient, especially during his younger years when things weren't as favourable. He said that Smith consistently reminded him that becoming good at golf was a long journey with ups and downs.

Further, Scheffler added that he wasn't always the best but believed he could be, and credited Randy for "helping me stay patient and teaching me little things along the way."

