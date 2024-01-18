Who is Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez? Exploring the Spanish golfer’s career

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez is currently second at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic and hopes to win his first ever tournament on the European tour. The Spanish golfer first turned pro in 2011 and has since then played on the Alps Tour, the Challenge tour and is now playing on the European Tour.

Garcia's journey began at a very young age, when his parents discovered that he was naturally good at golf. Sergio Garcia started playing seriously as an amateur soon after and was a part of various national teams.

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez's most successful year came in 2019 when he was playing on the Alps Tour, winning the Abruzzo Open Dailies Total 1 and the Memorial Giorgio Bordoni in the same year. On the European Tour, Garcia has been in the limelight but has never been able to win a tournament.

In 2021, Sebastian Garcia took the lead at the BMW International Open with an opening round of 64. However, the tournament was eventually won by Viktor Hovland. He also finished 4th at the Kenya Open and 120th in the Race to Dubai, barely managing to hang on to his European Tour Card.

Garcia has sponsorships with Titleist, Ping, FootJoy and The Cool Cactus. José Rivero is his swing coach, Guillermo Luna is his S&C (Strength & Conditioning) coach, Joseba del Carmen is his mental conditioning coach and Manuel Gil is his manager.

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez sets course record at 2020 Hero Open

In 2020, Garcia set the course record at the Hero Open which was held at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club course. His score of 10-under 62 saw him make two eagles and eight birdies in one round.

Speaking about the round at the Hero Open, Sebastian Garcia said (via Taiwan News):

“For me it’s incredible. I was so close to the hole the whole time, the irons were incredible and it’s amazing. It’s my dream all the time to be on the European Tour and it’s my first low score.”

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez has played four events on the PGA Tour, making the cut in three of them. Garcia is currently 763rd on the OWGR rankings.