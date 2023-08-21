Who See the 30 players who qualified for the 2023 Tour Championship? FedEx Cup Playoffs final's 30-player list explored

The second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship, concluded on Sunday with Viktor Hovland lifting the trophy. With the Olympia fields event complete, the Playoffs head to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia for the Tour Championship.

The final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is set to tee off on Thursday, August 24 and go on till the 27th. The event will see the top 30 golfers on the FedEx Cup standings compete against each other for the big prize. The top 30 making the 2023 Tour Championship field will include the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay and more.

Players like Jason Day, Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka completed the top 30 while several big names failed to make the cut.

Tour Championship field

Here are the final 30 on the FedEx Cup standings who made the Tour Championship cut:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Viktor Hovland

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Jon Rahm

5 - Lucas Glover

6 - Max Homa

7 - Patrick Cantlay

8 - Brian Harman

9 - Wyndham Clark

10 - Matt Fitzpatrick

11 - Tommy Fleetwood

12 - Russell Henley

13 - Keegan Bradley

14 - Rickie Fowler

15 - Xander Schauffele

16 - Tom Kim

17 - Sungjae Im

18 - Tony Finau

19 - Corey Conners

20 - Si Woo Kim

21 - Taylor Moore

22 - Nick Taylor

23 - Adam Schenk

24 - Collin Morikawa

25 - Jason Day

26 - Sam Burns

27 - Emiliano Grillo

28 - Tyrrell Hatton

29 - Jordan Spieth

30 - Sepp Straka

It is pertinent to note that qualifying for the Tour Championship carries a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. The golfers also get an invitation to the 2024 Masters and other exemptions into the US Open and The Open and several other designated events. The FedEx Cup champion also receives a five-year PGA Tour exemption.

Viktor Hovland wins BMW Championship

Viktor Hovland won the BMW Championship on Sunday. The 25-year-old Norwegian golfer beat the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler to take the win.

Hovland, who started the final round three shots behind world no.1, carded a career-low nine-under 61 to take the lead. The golfer set a new course record and claimed the $3.6m winner's paycheck.

With the FedEx Cup Playoffs event win, Hovland also officially confirmed his Ryder Cup spot. Rory McIlroy shot 66 to finish fourth on 12 under to finish fourth while Max Homa and Brian Harman settled for T5. It’ll be interesting to see how the big names fare at the Tour Championship next weekend.