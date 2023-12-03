Who is Sepp Straka's wife, Paige Dean? Exploring all about the golfer’s spouse

Sepp Straka has been playing on the PGA Tour for quite some time now. He has made 142 starts on the Tour and has made it inside the cutline in 81 of them. He has also recorded 17 top-10 finishes which include two victories and three runner-up finishes.

When not on the golf course, the Austrian golfer is busy with his wife, Paige Dean. Reportedly, the couple first met when Straka used to play collegiate-level golf. During a University of Georgia against Auburn University match, he met Paige through a mutual friend and eventually fell in love.

In September 2021, Sepp Straka got married to Paige Dean. While both the couple lead a private life, Straka did share a post on Instagram hitting his wife being pregnant.

While there is not much reliable information about Paige Dean on the internet, her LinkedIn account does give some sort of updates about her professional life.

Graduating from Sulligent High School in 2011, she pursued a Bachelor's degree in Accounting at Auburn University, actively participating in various activities and societies. Her academic journey continued as she earned a Master's Degree in Accounting from Auburn University Harbert College of Business in 2016.

As of now, she is currently in the role of Senior Acquisitions Manager at Southern Veterinary Partners, a company with which she has been associated since March 2020.

Exploring Sepp Straka's life and career so far

Born on May 1, 1993, in Vienna, Austria, Straka had an American mother and an Austrian father. He also has a twin brother named Sam Straka, who used to play on the University of Georgia golf team. They both represented the European Boys' Team Championship in 2011.

Sepp Straka attended the University of Georgia in 2011 and played collegiate-level golf.

After a decent amateur career, Straka decided to turn professional in 2016. He continued to play on the PGA Tour Canada until 2017 when he earned his card for the Web.com Tour.

In 2018, he recorded his first victory on the Tour. He won the KC Golf Classic after defeating Kyle Jones by a margin of one stroke. In the same year, he finished third in the Web.com Tour Championship earned his card for the PGA Tour for the 2019 season, and became the first-ever Austrian full-time member.

Although his first victory on the leading American golf tour came in 2022. Sepp Straka won the Honda Classic after defeating Shane Lowry by a margin of one stroke.

Playing on the leading American golf tour, Sepp Straka has accumulated $13,221,958 as official money.