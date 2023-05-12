Who is Seung-yul Noh? All you need to know about the world No. 536 player leading AT&T Byron Nelson

Seung-yul Noh impressed everyone in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson as he posted 11-under 60 on Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch, taking the three-stroke lead at the event. This is the lowest single-round score of his professional career.

Noh was born on May 29, 1991 in Gangwon-do, South Korea. He started playing golf at the age of seven when his father gave him a junior set of golf clubs. Yul Noh used to spend his spare time after school at the driving range. He also had interests in tennis, soccer, and baseball but later focused solely on golf.

Noh attended Korea University and won two titles as an amateur, Korean Amateur and 2005 Korean Junior Amateur. After a successful amateur career, he turned professional in 2007 after qualifying for the 2008 Asian Tour. His first professional victory came at that year's Midea China Classic. He received the Asian Tour Rookie of the Year for 2008.

Seung was 18 years and 282 days old when his second professional success came at the 2010 Maybank Malaysian Open, which was co-sanctioned by the European Tour. This victory made him the second-youngest winner on European Tour after Danny Lee.

He also ended 2010 as the money leader on the Asian Tour. The following year, Noh earned his PGA Tour full membership card for the 2012 season after finishing T3 at the PGA Tour Q-School.

He missed his card in 2013 but regained it after finishing fourth in Web.com Tour Finals that year. He claimed his first Tour win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, in 2014.

Noh's best finish in majors came at the 2012 PGA Championship where he finished in tied for 12th place.

In October 2017, Noh left PGA Tour for compulsory military duty in South Korea. He made his return at the 2019 Shinhan Donghae Open. This year he has made two top 25s and his best came at the 2022 RSM Classic where he finished at T15.

AT&T Byron Nelson Day 1: Seung-yul Noh leads Adam Scott and Zecheng Dou by three strokes

Adam Scott during AT&T Byron Nelson - Round One

With his impressive performance of a bogey-free 11-under 60 on the opening day, Noh was able to secure a three-shot lead in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.

Overcoming his damaged driver on the hole 12th, the 31-year-old golfer finished the round with nine birdies and an eagle, giving him an advantage over Zecheng Dou of China and Adam Scott of Australia.

Scott managed to score nine birdies as well, but it wasn't enough to narrow down the lead between him and Noh who looked in ominous form on Thursday. Dou began his Thursday round at AT&T Byron Nelson with a bogey but was able to recover quickly and score nine birdies in the following 17 holes, eventually ending with a score of 8 under 63.

Local boy Scottie Scheffler concluded the first day at 7-under. He sits at T-4 alongside Luke List, Ryan Palmer, Richy Werenski, Scott Piercy, and Jason Day.

K.H. Lee, who is looking to achieve a three-peat at AT&T Byron Nelson this year had a disappointing day as he shot 1-under 70 to finish the day at T-89.

