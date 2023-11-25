Who is South African golfer Thriston Lawrence? Exploring all about 4x European Tour winner

Thriston Lawrence is a professional golfer from the city of Nelspruit, South Africa. He turned professional in 2014 and since then has featured on many golf tours worldwide. Lawrence has also enjoyed a bit of success on the course and currently has 8 professional wins under his belt.

Although he previously played for multiple tours, Lawrence now focuses on playing in the European Tour/DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour based in Southern and East Africa.

Thriston Lawrence has managed to get 4 professional wins on the European Tour including the prestigious Omega European Masters and the BMW International Open. However, his first European Tour win came at the Joburg Open on 27 November, 2021, where he beat fellow South African golfer Zander Lombard by a margin of 4 strokes.

Similarly, the 26-year-old golfer also has 3 wins on the Sunshine Tour, a solitary win on the MENA Tour, Big Easy Tour, and the IGT Pro Tour. Although he has yet to win a Major championship, Thriston Lawrence has featured in 4 Majors including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship(T62), US Open(Cut), and the Open Championship(T42, T74).

Lawrence's wide array of appearances on the golfing circuit has helped him acquire an estimated net worth of $3 million, with career earnings estimated to be in the region of $3.8 million.

Thriston Lawrence hopes to make a double at the Joburg Open

Joburg Open holds a special place for Thriston Lawrence after the South African golfer secured his first-ever DP World Tour win there. In 2021, he won the tournament with a score of par under -12. This time around, Lawrence is leading the pack with a score of -14 at the 2023 Joburg Open.

Following round three, Lawrence is hoping to make a double at the Houghton GC and get his hands on the winner's share of $190,000 from the total prize money of $1.1 million.

Although he is looking at a comfortable 2-stroke lead, second-placed Jacques Kruyswijk will hope to give him a tough time as the final day of action remains. If Lawrence can maintain his composure, he can surely acquire the 5th European Tour win of his career.