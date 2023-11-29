Who are the Spaniards competing in LIV Golf's qualifying tournament? All you need to know

A couple of Spanish professionals are set to compete at the LIV Golf Promotions event next month.
The qualifying event for the Saudi-backed circuit is set to take place from December 8 to 10 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Alvaro Quiros, who have both won several times on the DP World Tour, have registered themselves for the event.
Fernandez-Castano, who is a seven-time winner on the European Tour, confirmed during the Golf Sin Etiquetas podcast that he will tee off at the LIV Golf Promotions. The 43-year-old Spaniard's last win came at the 2013 BMW Masters. This year, he made four starts on the DP World Tour and missed two cuts. The T20 finish at the Qatar Masters was his best result this season.
Quiros revealed in his blog in Ten Golf about his decision to compete in the Abu Dhabi event next month. He hasn't won on the European Tour since claiming the 2017 Rocco Forte Open. This year I played three times on DPWT but mostly competed on the Challenge Tour, missing 15 of the last 17 cuts. Both golfers are currently not members of either the European Tour or the Challenge Tour.
The entries for the LIV Golf Promotions officially closed last week. As per Monday Q Info, a major champion, a multi-time PGA Tour winner, a top-100 player in the OWGR, and a former prominent amateur player have entered the promotions. Sports Illustrated reported that around 10 PGA Tour members were set to compete at the event.
While the LIV Golf Promotions will just be classified as a qualifying tournament and not an unauthorized event, it is still not clear what approach the PGA Tour will take toward players playing in the event.
Who is the highest earner on LIV Golf so far? List explored
Below is the list of the highest-earning players in LIV Golf:
- Talor Gooch: $47,961,744
- Dustin Johnson: $47,544,011
- Cameron Smith: $30,731,916
- Branden Grace: $27,286,744
- Brooks Koepka: $26,260,600
- Patrick Reed: $23,205,297
- Peter Uihlein: $22,350,843
- Bryson DeChambeau: $20,645,677
- Anirban Lahiri: $16,324,625
- Pat Perez: $15,238,025
- Charles Howell III: $15,118,665
- Sergio Garcia: $15,092,666
- Carlos Ortiz: $14,000,408
- Harold Varner III: $13,460,666
- Charl Schwartzel: $12,762,666
- Louis Oosthuizen: $12,676,797
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: $12,670,928
- Joaquin Niemann: $12,316,952
- Mito Pereira: $12,052,583
- Abraham Ancer: $11,253,892
- Paul Casey: $11,070,117
- Sebastian Munoz: $10,880,017
- Marc Leishman: $10,607,150
- Henrik Stenson: $9,900,000
- Richard Bland: $9,149,094
- Matthew Wolff: $9,064,499
- Jason Kokrak: $8,400,166
- David Puig: $7,926,833
- Dean Burmester: $7,704,177
- Matt Jones: $7,565,533
- Chase Koepka: $6,753,428
- Cameron Tringale: $6,724,848
- Scott Vincent: $6,264,366
- Lee Westwood: $6,210,664
- Danny Lee: $6,152,750
- Ian Poulter: $6,036,416
- Brendan Steele: $5,913,797
- Thomas Pieters: $5,903,999
- Kevin Na: $5,788,797
- Bubba Watson: $5,639,458
- Graeme McDowell: $5,172,559
- Laurie Canter: $5,160,164
- Sam Horsfield: $5,132,958
- Phil Mickelson: $4,965,600
- Bernd Wiesberger: $4,685,844
- Jediah Morgan: $4,653,250
- Hennis Du Plessis: $4,530,000
- Sihwan Kim: $4,279,375
- James Piot: $4,163,500
- Martin Kaymer: $3,778,133
- Wade Ormsby: $3,110,333
- Phachara Khongwatmai: $1,858,333
- Turk Pettit: $1,691,000
- Justin Harding: $1,319,167
- Sadom Kaewkanjana: $1,312,286
- Adrian Otaegui: $1,294,500
- Hudson Swafford: $1,241,000
- Jinichiro Kozuma: $1,205,000
- Shaun Norris: $1,006,000
- Shergo Al Kurdi: $1,044,000
- Andy Ogletree: $865,333
- Travis Smyth: $846,000
- Hideto Tanihara: $752,600
- Oliver Bekker: $737,500