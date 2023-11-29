Who are the Spaniards competing in LIV Golf's qualifying tournament? All you need to know

Golf
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Nov 29, 2023 10:30 GMT
LIV Golf
LIV Golf's qualifying event is set to take place next month (Image via LIV)

A couple of Spanish professionals are set to compete at the LIV Golf Promotions event next month.

The qualifying event for the Saudi-backed circuit is set to take place from December 8 to 10 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Alvaro Quiros, who have both won several times on the DP World Tour, have registered themselves for the event.

Fernandez-Castano, who is a seven-time winner on the European Tour, confirmed during the Golf Sin Etiquetas podcast that he will tee off at the LIV Golf Promotions. The 43-year-old Spaniard's last win came at the 2013 BMW Masters. This year, he made four starts on the DP World Tour and missed two cuts. The T20 finish at the Qatar Masters was his best result this season.

Quiros revealed in his blog in Ten Golf about his decision to compete in the Abu Dhabi event next month. He hasn't won on the European Tour since claiming the 2017 Rocco Forte Open. This year I played three times on DPWT but mostly competed on the Challenge Tour, missing 15 of the last 17 cuts. Both golfers are currently not members of either the European Tour or the Challenge Tour.

The entries for the LIV Golf Promotions officially closed last week. As per Monday Q Info, a major champion, a multi-time PGA Tour winner, a top-100 player in the OWGR, and a former prominent amateur player have entered the promotions. Sports Illustrated reported that around 10 PGA Tour members were set to compete at the event.

While the LIV Golf Promotions will just be classified as a qualifying tournament and not an unauthorized event, it is still not clear what approach the PGA Tour will take toward players playing in the event.

Who is the highest earner on LIV Golf so far? List explored

Below is the list of the highest-earning players in LIV Golf:

  1. Talor Gooch: $47,961,744
  2. Dustin Johnson: $47,544,011
  3. Cameron Smith: $30,731,916
  4. Branden Grace: $27,286,744
  5. Brooks Koepka: $26,260,600
  6. Patrick Reed: $23,205,297
  7. Peter Uihlein: $22,350,843
  8. Bryson DeChambeau: $20,645,677
  9. Anirban Lahiri: $16,324,625
  10. Pat Perez: $15,238,025
  11. Charles Howell III: $15,118,665
  12. Sergio Garcia: $15,092,666
  13. Carlos Ortiz: $14,000,408
  14. Harold Varner III: $13,460,666
  15. Charl Schwartzel: $12,762,666
  16. Louis Oosthuizen: $12,676,797
  17. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: $12,670,928
  18. Joaquin Niemann: $12,316,952
  19. Mito Pereira: $12,052,583
  20. Abraham Ancer: $11,253,892
  21. Paul Casey: $11,070,117
  22. Sebastian Munoz: $10,880,017
  23. Marc Leishman: $10,607,150
  24. Henrik Stenson: $9,900,000
  25. Richard Bland: $9,149,094
  26. Matthew Wolff: $9,064,499
  27. Jason Kokrak: $8,400,166
  28. David Puig: $7,926,833
  29. Dean Burmester: $7,704,177
  30. Matt Jones: $7,565,533
  31. Chase Koepka: $6,753,428
  32. Cameron Tringale: $6,724,848
  33. Scott Vincent: $6,264,366
  34. Lee Westwood: $6,210,664
  35. Danny Lee: $6,152,750
  36. Ian Poulter: $6,036,416
  37. Brendan Steele: $5,913,797
  38. Thomas Pieters: $5,903,999
  39. Kevin Na: $5,788,797
  40. Bubba Watson: $5,639,458
  41. Graeme McDowell: $5,172,559
  42. Laurie Canter: $5,160,164
  43. Sam Horsfield: $5,132,958
  44. Phil Mickelson: $4,965,600
  45. Bernd Wiesberger: $4,685,844
  46. Jediah Morgan: $4,653,250
  47. Hennis Du Plessis: $4,530,000
  48. Sihwan Kim: $4,279,375
  49. James Piot: $4,163,500
  50. Martin Kaymer: $3,778,133
  51. Wade Ormsby: $3,110,333
  52. Phachara Khongwatmai: $1,858,333
  53. Turk Pettit: $1,691,000
  54. Justin Harding: $1,319,167
  55. Sadom Kaewkanjana: $1,312,286
  56. Adrian Otaegui: $1,294,500
  57. Hudson Swafford: $1,241,000
  58. Jinichiro Kozuma: $1,205,000
  59. Shaun Norris: $1,006,000
  60. Shergo Al Kurdi: $1,044,000
  61. Andy Ogletree: $865,333
  62. Travis Smyth: $846,000
  63. Hideto Tanihara: $752,600
  64. Oliver Bekker: $737,500

