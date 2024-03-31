Who is Stephan Jaeger? Exploring all about the German golfer

German golfer Stephan Jaeger turned pro in 2012, and has played on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and the PGA Tour. He is currently leading the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after the third round.

Stephan Jaeger was born on 30 May 1989, to Sophie and Klaus Jaeger and has one sister Michaela Jaeger. He was first introduced to golf at the age of 10 by his parents and began playing when he went on family vacations. However, Jaeger also takes a keen interest in soccer and volleyball.

Jaeger soon decided to start his career in golf and played collegiate golf at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga where he won four times. He played alongside the likes of Harris English and Keith Mitchell. When he first began his game, his coach Steve helped him to improve his skills and distance. Speaking via Golf Monthly, Jeager said:

"I just told Steve, I was one of the shortest and most crooked guys out here and I just kind of went, you know, like if I'm going to hit it in the rough, I might as well hit it far in the rough. So I ended up gaining a bunch of speed and hitting it straighter for some reason."

The 34-year-old golfer is married to Shelby Jaeger, and they have a son named Harrison.

All about Stephan Jaeger's pro golf career

After joining the Korn Ferry Tour, Stephan Jaeger took his very first win at the 2016 Ellie May Classic. It was during this event that he also shot an impressive round of 12-under par 58.

He won twice in the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour season, before finding a place on the PGA Tour. He returned to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 and won the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year award the same season. Overall, Jaeger has won six times on the Tour, which put him second highest on the list of all-time wins.

In 2022, Jaeger had his best finish on the PGA Tour, a T6 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. So far, he has earned $6,060,512 in prize money throughout his career.