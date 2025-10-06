Who is Steven Fisk married to? Everything we know about the Sanderson Farms Championship winner's wife

Steven Fisk is married to Edith Elizabeth Fisk. The couple has been together for a while. His wife has caught attention after the 28-year-old won his maiden PGA Tour event at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, October 5.Edith was there to cheer for her husband at the tournament. Fisk's wife was born in August 1997, and on her 21st birthday in 2018, the American golfer shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account. He shared three pictures of Edith and in the caption wrote:&quot;Enjoyed celebrating this smokeshow’s 21st #WatchOutShesLegal&quot;Steven FiskFisk often shared posts featuring his wife, and in 2019, he celebrated her graduation from Georgia Southern University. He wrote:&quot;Bet y’all never thought you’d see a graduation pic from me but I’m super proud of @edithegonzalez so I thought I’d share. Congratulations babe!&quot;Steven Fisk's IG post/@steven_fiskFisk has also studied at the same the university. However, Edith keeps her personal life away from the limelight, and her Instagram account is also private. Over the years, she has been a strong support to her husband and also caddied for him during tournaments.Steven Fisk's wife gets emotional after he won the PGA Tour eventSteven Fisk's wife, Edith, got emotional after her husband won the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday. The PGA Tour has shared an adorable video of her celebration on its X (formerly Twitter) account.As the golfer played his final shot on the 18th, his wife clapped for him and went on to hug him on the greens. She was emotional and had tears in her eyes as the couple walked out of the golf course.Check the video below:Fisk carded three consecutive birdies on the final round of the tournament, which helped him to win the tournament. He started his campaign on Sunday on the first hole and made a par before adding two back-to-back birdies on the next two holes. The 28-year-old added a bogey on the next, followed by a birdie on the fifth and another birdie on the eighth. On the back nine, he made five more birdies.In the post-round press conference, he opened up about his win and how it will impact his career. He said (via asap sports):&quot;I mean, it's job security. I think I mentioned in another interview earlier that we all think we're good enough to compete out here and to win, and to come out here today and play like I did, and finally I truly know that I'm good enough to be a PGA TOUR winner is really cool.&quot;Garrick Higgo was in the lead after 54 holes, but after the final round, he slipped down to second place.