Who is Taylor Moore? Everything to know about the Valspar Championship winner

Taylor Moore is an American golfer who won his first PGA Tour tournament ever this season, when he won the Valspar Championship in March. There he carded a 10-under 274 to defeat Adam Schenk by one stroke.

Moore had two good rounds in the second and fourth days, both -4, which allowed him to go from strength to strength and snatch the victory from Schenk practically on the last hole of the last day.

Valspar Championship @ValsparChamp Absolutely incredible finish! Congratulations to Taylor Moore on being the Valspar Championship 2023 Champion. Absolutely incredible finish! Congratulations to Taylor Moore on being the Valspar Championship 2023 Champion. https://t.co/sGnjkLxTww

Taylor Moore started two strokes behind Schenk on the closing day. But he was able to showcase his best golf, making five birdies to just one bogey. Meanwhile, Schenk was shaky and, although he made four birdies, three bogeys led him into the abyss.

Even so, Schenk and Moore were tied at the 18th hole of the fourth round. At that critical moment, Taylor Moore was able to make the par that eventually gave him the victory. It was not the same for Schenk, who made a bogey, losing the possibility of extending the competition to the playoff.

Taylor Moore on the PGA Tour

Taylor Moore began playing golf at a very young age, winning his first tournament at the age of seven in his native Texas. During his school years, he played golf and baseball, until he received a scholarship to play golf for the University of Arkansas.

Moore had a solid career in college golf. He received, among others, Co-SEC Freshman of the Year honors, 2012-13 season, named to the PING All-Central Region team in his sophomore season (2013-14) and Academic Honor Roll two consecutive years.

Taylor Moore at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round

By the end of his collegiate career, Taylor Moore qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championship and placed seventh in the 36-hole Trans-Mississippi Championship. He also won the Saguaro Amateur.

He turned professional in 2016 and played several tournaments on the PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and Korn Ferry Tour. His best results at this level were his victories in the Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel in 2016 and in the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS in 2020.

He earned his PGA Tour card in 2022 and has quickly emerged as one of the players to keep an eye on. In addition to his victory at the Valspar Championship, Moore has reached four Top 5s and six Top 10s, with 32 cuts made in 49 tournaments played.

In terms of major tournaments, he has only participated in the 2023 Masters. There, he finished T39 with 293 strokes, five over par.

He is currently ranked 43rd in the world ranking and 10th in the FedEx Cup ranking. His earnings exceed 5.2 million, more than half of which he has earned so far this season.

