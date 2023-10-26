Who is Thidapa Suwannapura? All you need to know about the Thai golfer

Thidapa Suwannapura is a professional golfer from Thailand. She was born on November 20, 1992, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thidapa, often known by her nickname "Jasmine," has competed on the LPGA Tour, which is one of the premier women's professional golf tours in the world. She turned professional in 2011 and has since competed in various professional tournaments.

Her first LPGA Tour victory came at the 2018 Marathon Classic. This win was a significant milestone in her career and established her as a capable golfer on the tour. Thidapa represents Thailand on the international stage and is a prominent figure in women's professional golf.

Thidapa Suwannapura has 10 professional wins in her career. However, only 2 of those came on the LPGA Tour - at the 2018 Marathon Classic and the 2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Additionally, she also has a solitary Ladies European Tour win at the 2013 Hero Women's Indian Open.

Although the 30-year-old golfer has played in various Major championships, her performances at them have been subpar. Her best display of skill came at the 2020 Women's British Open where she secured the runner-up position following an exceptional performance.

Thidapa Suwannapura has earned an estimated $3,030,724 during her time in professional golf. Interestingly, the Thai professional golfer can exceed this number as she currently leads the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship.

Thidapa Suwannapura leads the 2023 Maybank Championship following an impressive first-round

The inaugural Maybank Championship features some of the best women's golfers. Many talented LPGA Tour golfers flew to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to take part in the event offering a $3 million purse.

Following an exhilarating first round, Thidapa Suwannapura currently leads the championship by a single stroke. The Thai professional golfer hit 7 birdies and a solitary eagle for a 9-under 63. She is followed by the Australian golfer Hannah Green who is a stroke behind at 64.

However, there are multiple rounds left in the championship and Suwannapura will have to maintain her scintillating form to acquire a 3rd LPGA Tour victory at the Maybank Championship.