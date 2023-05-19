Who is Tim Mickelson? Meet Phil Mickelson's brother and caddie at PGA Championship 2023

Tim Mickelson has sought to help his younger brother Phil Mickelson as his caddie since parting ways with his long-time caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay, in 2017. The pair has had great success together, including a PGA Championship triumph in 2021.

Tim Mickelson rose to prominence as a golf coach before taking on the role of caddie. During their time at Arizona State University, he notably mentored former world number one amateur Jon Rahm.

2023 PGA Championship - Round One

"The biggest thing is, it’s family. I thought it would be neat to be out here more and spend more time with my brother. And, indirectly, I’m going to end up spending more time with everyone else in my family," Tim Mickelson was quoted as saying by Golf Digest in 2018.

Tim formerly worked as a golf coach at the University of San Diego for eight years. Notably, Tim and Phil competed in the 1999 Buick Invitational together, but both missed the cut.

What Phil and Tim Mickelson received after his first collaboration

Tim Mickelson, in addition to his different jobs in the golf industry, demonstrated his golfing abilities in the late 1990s. His participation in the Buick Invitational in 1999 with his brother Phil was an unusual highlight of his playing career. However, both Mickelson brothers failed to make the tournament cut.

While Tim's playing career has not been as successful as his brother's, his first-hand experience on the course lends another depth to his understanding of the game as he currently serves as Phil's caddie.

Tim Mickelson's relationship with Jon Rahm

Mickelson, in addition to coaching, works as an agent, representing players such as Jon Rahm after he turned professional in 2016. Tim worked as Rahm's agent at Lagardere Sports until his brother Phil asked him about becoming a caddy after the retirement of the legendary Jim 'Bones' Mackay in June 2017.

It's worth noting that, while Phil Mickelson is natively right-handed but plays golf left-handed, Tim Mickelson is left-handed but plays golf right-handed, which adds an unusual dimension to their on-course pairing.

Tim Mickelson's move from Jon Rahm's agent to Phil Mickelson's caddie signals a significant career change

Mickelson's career has taken unexpected turns, from instructing Jon Rahm to becoming his agent. Rahm's swift grasp of the English language exceeded Mickelson's expectations, prompting him to recognise the Spaniard's enormous potential. When Mickelson turned professional in 2016, he transitioned from Rahm's collegiate coach to his agent as a result of this realisation.

After only one year as Rahm's agent, Mickelson made the critical decision to become his brother Phil Mickelson's full-time caddy. Tim continues to play an important role in his brother's professional career as Phil's looper on the LIV Golf tour.

Mickelson, who was first sceptical of Rahm, played an important part in directing the Arizona State standout to the route of professional golf and ultimate elevation to the world's top-ranked player.

Mickelson's varied career path demonstrates his adaptability and versatile contributions to the golfing world, first as a teacher and agent, and now as a trusted caddie for his brother.

