Who is Tommy Fleetwood's new caddie at the Masters? All you need to know about Gray Moore

Tommy Fleetwood will not be seen with his longtime caddie Ian Finnis at the Masters 2024. Instead, he has signed veteran local bagger Gray Moore for the first Major of the season.

Moore is the former caddie master at Augusta National, Gray Moore, and now works as a regular caddie at the club. He has experience caddying at the Masters, having worked with Tom Watson in 2004. He was also on the bag for Andrea Lee during the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Speaking at the Wednesday press conference ahead of the Masters, Fleetwood informed the media about the caddie change this week.

"The first two or three years that I came here I always had Gray in practice and would always sit and speak to him. So I've known him well for the last few years and I just asked if he could do it this week," he told media, including Sportskeeda.

Finnis has taken a break as he is still recovering from the health issues. This is the first time since the 2018 US Open that he will not be in Fleetwood's bag. The Englishman agreed that it felt like a part of him was missing on tour in his absence. For the uninitiated, both have been a team for over eight years now.

"Last week was weird just going out there and doing I guess so many things that he would do around. There is definitely a comfort, huge comfort level when he's out on the course with me," he added.

"It's just a bit weird really. But I'm far more bothered about him getting better and his health being right. He's definitely in the right place at the moment. Yeah, I look forward to when he does get back out," he continued.

When will Tommy Fleetwood tee off at the Masters 2024?

Tommy Fleetwood is grouped with Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa for the opening round of the Masters 2024. The trio will be the last group to start their round on Thursday, as they will tee off at 2 pm ET.

This is Fleetwood's eighth start at the Augusta National, while he is yet to make a top-10 finish at the first major of the season. In his past seven appearances, he has missed just one cut and has made three top 20s. The T14 finish in 2022 has been his best performance so far.