Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s wife, Clare? Exploring everything about the English golfer’s spouse

Tommy Fleetwood had an outstanding 2022-23 season on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. To achieve those kinds of results, a professional player needs a good support system, starting with his family. Fleetwood has often spoken of the role his wife has played in his career.

Clare Craig has been Tommy Fleetwood's wife since 2017. They met in 2015 when Tommy hired Clare as his manager. Shortly after, they started dating and their relationship grew stronger.

In September 2017, their first and so far only child, Franklin, was born. In December of the same year, Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Craig got married in the Bahamas.

Clare has a strong career in sports administration. Before becoming Tommy's manager, she worked for Hambric Sports Management, where she became Vice President for Europe.

Currently, Clare continues to work as Tommy's manager and is also his wife. Clare has two other children from a previous marriage. She is approximately 20 years older than Tommy.

The Englishman, a member of the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup, has publicly thanked Clare for her role in his career. From a professional, personal and family point of view, Clare has been an important figure in Tommy's results.

Tommy Fleetwood at the BMW PGA Championship

This weekend, Tommy Fleetwood played in the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England. He finished in sixth place with a score of 14-under 274, four shots off the lead.

Fleetwood started with a very positive round of 69. He improved significantly on Friday with his best round of the event (66), and also showed great promise on Saturday (67). Unfortunately, Sunday was not a good day for him and he finished with a 72.

Fleetwood was very consistent throughout the tournament. He had 18 birdies and one eagle against just six bogeys. Three of his bogeys came in the fourth round, which dropped him down the leaderboard.

During the just-completed PGA Tour season, Tommy Fleetwood played in 21 tournaments and made 18 cuts. He finished runner-up in one event (Canadian Open) and had eight other top 10 and three other top 25 finishes.

His performance in the Majors was very good. He finished T33 at the Masters, T18 at the PGA Championship, T5 at the US Open and T10 at The Open. He finished T3-T25-T6 in all three FedEx Cup playoff events.

These results earned him a spot in Captain Luke Donald's European team for the Ryder Cup. This will be his third consecutive appearance in the event.

He played only three events on the DP World Tour before the BMW PGA Championship. His best result was a T38.