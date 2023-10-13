Who is Tommy Gainey? All you need to know about the American Golfer

Tommy Gainey is an American professional golfer who's been playing in the PGA Tour for over a decade now. During that time, the 48-year-old has won once and has made the cut 95 times out of the 233 events that he has played. Gainey is known for his distinctive two-plane golf swing and his nickname "Two Gloves" because he typically wears gloves on both hands while playing.

He turned professional in 1997 but didn't achieve widespread recognition until he won the Golf Channel's "Big Break" reality competition in 2005. This victory earned him exemptions into several professional golf tournaments. He then joined the PGA Tour in 2008 after earning his card through the qualifying school.

Although Tommy Gainey has not been one of the most high-profile players on the PGA Tour, he has had some notable accomplishments during his career, including a win at the 2012 McGladrey Classic. He has also consistently competed in professional golf tournaments and made a name for himself with his unique swing style and personality.

Tommy Gainey has recently rolled up for another PGA Tour event at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. The American professional golfer is playing at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open and currently reserves the T130 spot following the first round of the event.

Tommy Gainey enters the Shriners Children's Open with unreal odds

The Shriners Children's Open is special for many reasons. It includes a golfer from the LPGA Tour namely, Lexi Thompson. Additionally, there are many lesser-known golfers striving for a win at the PGA Tour event. Although, Tommy Gainey is competing for the same glory, the 48-year-old will have to face unreal odds to win the entire event.

Gainey is entering the event with +100,000 odds of winning the tournament. These odds are extremely unlikely and his first round performance is witness to that. Interestingly, Gainey made the cut in his last tournament at Sanderson Farms and finished 51st. Gainey has also failed to make the top 20 in his last three appearances and has not scored better than the course average. The American golfer is fighting against the grain and will have to display an extraordinary feat to turn the tide in his favor.