Who are the top-ranked golfers at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025? Rankings explored

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, May 1 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The 20th event on the PGA Tour schedule will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $9,900,000 prize purse.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson follows the unique team-format Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the schedule. Several big-name stars including World No.2 Rory McIlroy are sitting the competition out after their team outings. However, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has committed to the contest.
Despite having seven others of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, the 2024 Masters champ remains the outright favorite to win.
Scheffler enters the event on the back of a T8 finish at the RBC Heritage. He’d finished solo-fourth at the Masters. The 28-year-old celebrated his best finish, a T2 at the Houston Open ahead of the Augusta outing. The ace golfer, who was crowned the PGA Tour Player of the Year last year, will be eying his first victory of the season this weekend in Texas.
The two-time major champion will face some competition from World No.20 Sungjae Im. The 27-year-old South Korean golfer finished T11 at RBC Heritage, one stroke behind Scheffler. Interestingly, he’d also finished T5 at the Masters with the same distance to the World No.1 golfer. It’ll be interesting to see how the two golfers fare against each other at TPC Craig Ranch.
Scheffler and Im are the only two top-20 ranked players at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson this year. World No.37 Byeong Hun An, No.38 Tom Kim, No.39 Sam Burns are some other big names to watch at the contest. Notably, event’s reigning champion and World No.45 golfer Taylor Pendrith also returns to defend his title.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 field rankings
Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson by their Official World Golf Rankings:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 20 - Sungjae Im
- 37 - Byeong Hun An
- 38 - Tom Kim
- 39 - Sam Burns
- 45 - Taylor Pendrith
- 47 - Stephan Jaeger
- 48 - Nick Dunlap
Listed below is the complete field for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson outing in Texas:
- Anders Albertson
- Byeong Hun An
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Zac Blair
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Blades Brown
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Will Chandler
- Seungbin Choi
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Pierceson Coody
- Vince Covello
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Noah Kent
- Chan Kim
- Kris Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Christo Lamprecht
- Nate Lashley
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Tommy Morrison
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Niklas Norgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Gabe Reynolds
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Gary Woodland
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
More details on the PGA Tour’s The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be updated as the event progresses.