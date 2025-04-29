Who are the top-ranked golfers at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025? Rankings explored

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, May 1 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The 20th event on the PGA Tour schedule will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $9,900,000 prize purse.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson follows the unique team-format Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the schedule. Several big-name stars including World No.2 Rory McIlroy are sitting the competition out after their team outings. However, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has committed to the contest.

Despite having seven others of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, the 2024 Masters champ remains the outright favorite to win.

Scheffler enters the event on the back of a T8 finish at the RBC Heritage. He’d finished solo-fourth at the Masters. The 28-year-old celebrated his best finish, a T2 at the Houston Open ahead of the Augusta outing. The ace golfer, who was crowned the PGA Tour Player of the Year last year, will be eying his first victory of the season this weekend in Texas.

The two-time major champion will face some competition from World No.20 Sungjae Im. The 27-year-old South Korean golfer finished T11 at RBC Heritage, one stroke behind Scheffler. Interestingly, he’d also finished T5 at the Masters with the same distance to the World No.1 golfer. It’ll be interesting to see how the two golfers fare against each other at TPC Craig Ranch.

Scheffler and Im are the only two top-20 ranked players at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson this year. World No.37 Byeong Hun An, No.38 Tom Kim, No.39 Sam Burns are some other big names to watch at the contest. Notably, event’s reigning champion and World No.45 golfer Taylor Pendrith also returns to defend his title.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 field rankings

Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson by their Official World Golf Rankings:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

20 - Sungjae Im

37 - Byeong Hun An

38 - Tom Kim

39 - Sam Burns

45 - Taylor Pendrith

47 - Stephan Jaeger

48 - Nick Dunlap

Listed below is the complete field for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson outing in Texas:

Anders Albertson

Byeong Hun An

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Zac Blair

Jacob Bridgeman

Blades Brown

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Will Chandler

Seungbin Choi

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Vince Covello

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Noah Kent

Chan Kim

Kris Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Christo Lamprecht

Nate Lashley

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Tommy Morrison

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Niklas Norgaard

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Gabe Reynolds

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

More details on the PGA Tour’s The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be updated as the event progresses.

