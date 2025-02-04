Who are the top-ranked golfers at the WM Phoenix Open 2025? Player rankings explored

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open is set to tee off on Thursday, February 6 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale. The FedEx Cup event will see a 132-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $9.2 million prize purse.

The WM Phoenix Open will have several big-name PGA Tour regulars returning, including 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The event field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Wyndham Clark, among others. World No.1 Scheffler is the favorite to win the event as No.2 Xander Schauffele and No.3 Rory McIlroy decided to sit the tournament out.

Scheffler comes into the Arizona event on the back of a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It is pertinent to note that last week’s contest at Pebble Beach was the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year’s season debut. He was earlier forced to sit The Sentry and The American Express due to a domestic injury he sustained during the Christmas break. He will be eyeing to build on the T3 finish he managed in the ‘People’s Open’ competition last year.

PGA Tour’s 2025 season-opener The Sentry winner Hideki Matsuyama is the second highest-rated player on the WM Phoenix Open field this weekend. The World No.5 Japanese golfer comes in with strong odds, beating World No.7 Wyndham Clark. World No.15 Justin Thomas, who finished solo second at The American Express, is another big name to watch this weekend.

Meanwhile, American Express champion Sepp Straka will also be at the contest.

World No.17 Robert MacIntyre, No.19 Sahith Theegala, No.20 Billy Horschel, No.21 Sungjae Im, No.23 Tom Kim and No.24 Sam Burns are some other big names to watch this weekend at TPC Scottsdale. It is pertinent to note that the WM Phoenix Open reigning champion Nick Taylor will also return to defend his title this year. The World No.29 golfer had won the contest last year in a playoff, beating Charley Hoffman.

WM Phoenix Open 2025 field rankings

Listed below are the top-50 ranked players at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 by their Official World Golf Rankings:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

5 - Hideki Matsuyama

7 - Wyndham Clark

15 - Justin Thomas

16 - Sepp Straka

17 - Robert MacIntyre

19 - Sahith Theegala

20 - Billy Horschel

21 - Sungjae Im

23 - Tom Kim

24 - Sam Burns

26 - Byeong Hun An

27 - Maverick McNealy

29 - Nick Taylor

30 - Akshay Bhatia

31 - Nick Dunlap

34 - Max Greyserman

36 - Brian Harman

37 - Austin Eckroat

39 – Lucas Glover

40 - Matthieu Pavon

41 - Rasmus Højgaard

42 - J.T. Poston

45 - Nico Echavarria

47 - Corey Conners

48 - Cameron Young

49 - Davis Thompson

50 - Denny McCarthy

