Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Full field explored

The PGA Tour is back in California with the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. The fifth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is scheduled to tee off at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday, February 1. The four-day event following a no-cut format, will see 80 big-name golfers compete for the $20 million prize purse.

It is pertinent to note that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a signature event. Owing to its status on the PGA Tour schedule, the event arguably has one of the strongest fields of the season. For the unversed, the Pebble Beach event is being headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. It will have 18 of the world’s top 20 and 42 of the top 50 golfers competing for the top prize.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, being played in its originally intended slot, has set its field. For the unversed, players gain eligibility to the California tournament based on their performance in the season. Players who finished inside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup last season as well as the top 10 finishers from the FedEx Cup Fall are eligible to play the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Apart from last season’s performers, the top 10 players in the FedEx Cup standings and the top five in FedEx Cup points this season are also deemed eligible to play at Pebble Beach. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy, No.4 Viktor Hovland, No.5 Xander Schauffele, No.6 Patrick Cantlay, No.7 Max Homa, No.8 Matt Fitzpatrick, No.9 Brian Harman and No.10 Wyndham Clark, will all tee off on Thursday.

The only top-10-ranked player missing from the event’s field is Jon Rahm. He is barred from participating in PGA Tour events due to his association with LIV Golf.

Here are the top-50 ranked players on the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Viktor Hovland

5 - Xander Schauffele

6 - Patrick Cantlay

7 - Max Homa

8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

9 - Brian Harman

10 - Wyndham Clark

11 - Tommy Fleetwood

12 - Collin Morikawa

13 - Tom Kim

14 - Jordan Spieth

15 - Keegan Bradley

16 - Tyrrell Hatton

17 - Sepp Straka

18 - Sahith Theegala

19 - Cameron Young

20 - Tony Finau

21 - Jason Day

23 - Russell Henley

24 - Chris Kirk

25 - Sam Burns

26 - Justin Thomas

27 - Ludvig Åberg

28 - Rickie Fowler

29 - Sungjae Im

30 - Nicolai Højgaard

31 - Lucas Glover

33 - Kurt Kitayama

34 - Matthieu Pavon

36 - J.T. Poston

37 - Emiliano Grillo

39 - Harris English

40 - Eric Cole

41 - Denny McCarthy

43 - Byeong Hun An

44 - Corey Conners

45 - Justin Rose

50 - Cam Davis

47 - Adam Hadwin

49 - Grayson Murray

More details on the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including tee times, will be updated shortly.