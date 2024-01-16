Who are the top-ranked players on the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field? Player rankings explored

The 2024 LPGA Tour is set to begin this week with the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The tournament will take place from Thursday, January 18, to Sunday, January 21, at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will feature a playing field of 36 top LPGA stars. The playing field will be highlighted by top names such as Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Charlie Hull, and defending champion Brooke Henderson. Twenty of the top 50 ranked players in the Rolex Women's Golf Ranking are competing this week.

Here's a look at the top-ranked players competing at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2024:

Lilia Vu (1) Ruoning Yin (2) Nelly Korda (5) Charley Hull (8) Lydia Ko (11) Allisen Corpuz (12) Brooke Henderson (13) Megan Khang (14) Amy Yang (16) Nasa Hataoka (17) Linn Grant (18) Angel Yin (21) Ashleigh Buhai (23) Ayaka Furue (24) Rose Zhang (25) Hae Ran Ryu (30) Ally Ewing (33) Gee Chun (37) Jennifer Kupcho (40) Maja Stark (48)

Complete Field

Here's the complete field for the 2024 Hilton Grand Tournament of Champions:

Alexa Pano Allisen Corpuz Ally Ewing Amy Yang Andrea Lee Angel Yin Ashleigh Buhai Ayaka Furue Brooke Henderson Chanettee Wannasaen Charley Hull Cheyenne Knight Danielle Kang Elizabeth Szokol Gaby Lopez Gemma Dryburgh Grace Kim Hae-Ran Ryu In Gee Chun Jennifer Kupcho Jodi Ewart Shadoff Leona Maguire Lilia Vu Linn Grant Lydia Ko Maja Stark Marina Alex Megan Khang Mone Inami Nanna Koerstz Madsen Nasa Hataoka Nelly Korda Pajaree Anannarukarn Paula Reto Rose Zhang Ruoning Yin

Purse

The 36 players will compete for the purse size of $1.5 million over the next four days. The winner will receive a paycheck of $225,000.

Venue

The LPGA Tour's season opener will take place at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club for the third time. The LNGCC is spread across 600 acres and is one of the three courses at Lake Nona, all designed by Tom Fazio.

The Lake Nona Golf & Country Club is a par 72, 7227-yard golf course with spectacular views all over. Besides hosting the HGV Tournament of Champions, it has also hosted the World Cup of Golf, the Solheim Cup, the Gainbridge LPGA, and US Open qualifiers for both men and women in the past.

Here are the details of each hole in the LNGCC:

Hole 1: Par 4, 424 yards

Hole 2: Par 5, 569 yards

Hole 3: Par 4, 454 yards

Hole 4: Par 3, 198 yards

Hole 5: Par 4, 364 yards

Hole 6: Par 3, 212 yards

Hole 7: Par 4, 443 yards

Hole 8: Par 4, 428 yards

Hole 9: Par 5, 535 yards

Hole 10: Par 4, 448 yards

Hole 11: Par 5, 571 yards

Hole 12: Par 4, 415 yards

Hole 13: Par 3, 165 yards

Hole 14: Par 4, 324 yards

Hole 15: Par 5, 583 yards

Hole 16: Par 4, 457 yards

Hole 17: Par 3, 202 yards

Hole 18: Par 4, 435 yards

Past winners at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Here are the past winners at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions:

2023: Brooke Henderson

2022: Danielle Kang

2021: Jessica Korda

2020: Gaby López

2019: Ji Eun-hee