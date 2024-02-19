Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Full field and player rankings explored

After the successful Genesis Invitational outing at the Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles, the PGA Tour now heads to Vidanta for the 2024 Mexico Open this week. Being played in its originally intended slot, the event is set to tee off at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta on Thursday, February 22. The four-day event will feature a 132-player field.

Unlike the Genesis Invitational, the Mexico Open is not a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Despite being a regular outing, the tournament’s field still features some big names and several regulars from the PGA Tour roster. According to the circuit update, the event will have 5 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

World No.24 Tony Finau, who is the reigning champion, headlines the Mexican Open. The 34-year-old will be the highest-ranked player at the event. The eighth tournament of the PGA Tour season will also feature this week’s Genesis Invitational runner-up Will Zalatoris. The World No.32 player is the second highest-ranked player on the field.

World No.34 Nicolai Højgaard, No.40 Emiliano Grillo and No.41 Ryan Fox are some other names teeing up this weekend. Apart from the big names, the event will feature circuit regulars like Padraig Harrington, Charlie Hoffman, Michael Kim, S.H. Kim and Francesco Molinari, among others.

The golfers will go up against each other at the Mexico Open for the $8.1 million purse.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field:

24 - Tony Finau

32 - Will Zalatoris

34 - Nicolai Højgaard

40 - Emiliano Grillo

41 - Ryan Fox

Listed below is the complete field for the 2024 Mexico Open:

Tyson Alexander

Matt Atkins

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Fred Biondi

Alexander Björk

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Bronson Burgoon

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Rodolfo Cazaubòn

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Santiago De la Fuente

Cristobal Del Solar

Thomas Detry

Roberto Díaz

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Doug Ghim

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Jr. Hale

Harry Hall

Padraig Harrington

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

J.B. Holmes

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Stuart Macdonald

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Omar Morales

Renato Naula

Matt NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Alvaro Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Scott Piercy

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Jose Antonio Safa

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Ben Sigel

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Preston Stanley

Sam Stevens

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Sebastián Vázquez

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Austin Wylie

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.