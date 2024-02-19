Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Full field and player rankings explored

After the successful Genesis Invitational outing at the Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles, the PGA Tour now heads to Vidanta for the 2024 Mexico Open this week. Being played in its originally intended slot, the event is set to tee off at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta on Thursday, February 22. The four-day event will feature a 132-player field.
Unlike the Genesis Invitational, the Mexico Open is not a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Despite being a regular outing, the tournament’s field still features some big names and several regulars from the PGA Tour roster. According to the circuit update, the event will have 5 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
World No.24 Tony Finau, who is the reigning champion, headlines the Mexican Open. The 34-year-old will be the highest-ranked player at the event. The eighth tournament of the PGA Tour season will also feature this week’s Genesis Invitational runner-up Will Zalatoris. The World No.32 player is the second highest-ranked player on the field.
World No.34 Nicolai Højgaard, No.40 Emiliano Grillo and No.41 Ryan Fox are some other names teeing up this weekend. Apart from the big names, the event will feature circuit regulars like Padraig Harrington, Charlie Hoffman, Michael Kim, S.H. Kim and Francesco Molinari, among others.
The golfers will go up against each other at the Mexico Open for the $8.1 million purse.
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field:
- 24 - Tony Finau
- 32 - Will Zalatoris
- 34 - Nicolai Højgaard
- 40 - Emiliano Grillo
- 41 - Ryan Fox
Listed below is the complete field for the 2024 Mexico Open:
- Tyson Alexander
- Matt Atkins
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Fred Biondi
- Alexander Björk
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Rodolfo Cazaubòn
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Trace Crowe
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Thomas Detry
- Roberto Díaz
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Doug Ghim
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Jr. Hale
- Harry Hall
- Padraig Harrington
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- J.B. Holmes
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Stuart Macdonald
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Omar Morales
- Renato Naula
- Matt NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Pereda
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Scott Piercy
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Jose Antonio Safa
- Matti Schmid
- Robby Shelton
- Ben Sigel
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Hayden Springer
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Preston Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Austin Wylie
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.