Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Valspar Championship outing in Florida, the PGA Tour is headed to Texas this week for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open. The 14th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season is set to tee off at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston on Thursday, March 28.

The four-day event will feature a 144-player field competing. Despite being a non-major event, the Houston Open features a stacked field. Being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 4 Wyndham Clark, among others.

Notably, reigning champion Tony Finau will also return to defend his title this weekend.

Expand Tweet

According to the circuit update, the event will have 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $9,100,000 prize purse on offer.

The 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open field

Scheffler and Clark will be joined by the likes of World No. 15 Sahith Theegala, No. 20 Jason Day, No. 29 Will Zalatoris and No. 41 Kurt Kitayama, among others. Jake Knapp, Ryan Fox, Akshay Bhatia and Joel Dahmen are other names to watch this weekend. Last week’s Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati will also tee up on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the top-ranked golfers, Scheffler and Clark, tops the PGA Tour’s power rankings for the Houston Open. However, top names like Rory McIlroy have decided to skip the tournament, despite it falling just two weeks ahead of the Augusta Masters.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

4 - Wyndham Clark

15 - Sahith Theegala

20 - Jason Day

29 - Will Zalatoris

30 - Tony Finau

41 - Kurt Kitayama

45 - Si Woo Kim

46 - Jake Knapp

47 - Ryan Fox

Listed below is the full field for the Houston Open:

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Kevin Dougherty

Jesse Droemer

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Harrison Endycott

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Doug Ghim

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Jr. Hale

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Padraig Harrington

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Scott Piercy

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

More details on the PGA Tour's Texas Children’s Houston Open, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.