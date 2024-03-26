Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Valspar Championship outing in Florida, the PGA Tour is headed to Texas this week for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open. The 14th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season is set to tee off at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston on Thursday, March 28.
The four-day event will feature a 144-player field competing. Despite being a non-major event, the Houston Open features a stacked field. Being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 4 Wyndham Clark, among others.
Notably, reigning champion Tony Finau will also return to defend his title this weekend.
According to the circuit update, the event will have 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $9,100,000 prize purse on offer.
The 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open field
Scheffler and Clark will be joined by the likes of World No. 15 Sahith Theegala, No. 20 Jason Day, No. 29 Will Zalatoris and No. 41 Kurt Kitayama, among others. Jake Knapp, Ryan Fox, Akshay Bhatia and Joel Dahmen are other names to watch this weekend. Last week’s Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati will also tee up on Thursday.
Notably, the top-ranked golfers, Scheffler and Clark, tops the PGA Tour’s power rankings for the Houston Open. However, top names like Rory McIlroy have decided to skip the tournament, despite it falling just two weeks ahead of the Augusta Masters.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open field:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 4 - Wyndham Clark
- 15 - Sahith Theegala
- 20 - Jason Day
- 29 - Will Zalatoris
- 30 - Tony Finau
- 41 - Kurt Kitayama
- 45 - Si Woo Kim
- 46 - Jake Knapp
- 47 - Ryan Fox
Listed below is the full field for the Houston Open:
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Sam Bennett
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jesse Droemer
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Harrison Endycott
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Doug Ghim
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Jr. Hale
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Padraig Harrington
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Pereda
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Scott Piercy
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matti Schmid
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Hayden Springer
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
More details on the PGA Tour's Texas Children’s Houston Open, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.