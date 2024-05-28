Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open? Full field and player rankings explored

The United States Golf Association (USGA) is set for the second LPGA Major of the year this week. The 2024 U.S. Women's Open will tee off on Thursday, May 30 at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This will mark the 12th event of the season.
The U.S. Women's Open will have a 156-player field competing for the whopping $12,000,000 prize purse. Being a Major, the event will feature the biggest names on the LPGA Tour. Notably, the field will have 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
The 2024 U.S. Women's Open field will be headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Minjee Lee among others. World No. 1 Korda is also the outright favorite for the event. All eyes will be on the 25-year-old golfer who will be eyeing her seventh win of the season.
2024 U.S. Women's Open field
U.S. Women's Open reigning champion Allisen Corpuz will also return to defend her title this weekend.
The World No. 3 golfer will be joined by No. 4 Ruoning Yin, No. 5 Hannah Green, No. 6 Rose Zhang, No. 8 Charley Hull, No. 13 Atthaya Thitikul, No. 14 Lydia Ko, No. 15 Megan Khang, and No. 17 Alison Lee, among others.
Notably, World No. 2 Lilia Vu is the only top-10 ranked player missing this weekend. This is the second straight Major the LPGA star will be missing this season.
Listed below are the top 25-ranked players in the 2024 U.S. Women's Open field:
- 1 - Nelly Korda
- 3 - Celine Boutier
- 4 - Ruoning Yin
- 5 - Hannah Green
- 6 - Rose Zhang
- 7 - Jin Young Ko
- 8 - Charley Hull
- 9 - Minjee Lee
- 10 - Hyo-Joo Kim
- 11 - Brooke Henderson
- 12 - Xiyu Lin
- 13 - Atthaya Thitikul
- 14 - Lydia Ko
- 15 - Megan Khang
- 16 - Maja Stark
- 17 - Alison Lee
- 18 - Nasa Hataoka
- 19 - Amy Yang
- 20 - Ji Yai Shin
- 21 - Allisen Corpuz
- 22 - Patty Tavatanakit
- 23 - Miyu Yamashita
- 24 - Angel Yin
- 25 - Ayaka Furue
Listed below is the full field for the U.S. Women's Open:
- Casandra Alexander
- Na Rin An
- Aditi Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Samantha Brown
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Adela Cernousek
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Kimberly Dinh
- Aine Donegan
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Isabella Fierro
- Maisie Filler
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Saiki Fujita
- Ayaka Furue
- Junia Gabasa
- Isi Gabsa
- Mariel Galdiano
- Megha Ganne
- Sofia Garcia
- Amelia Garvey
- Kristen Gillman
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Chiara Horder
- Huai-Chien Hsu
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Jin Hee Im
- Mone Inami
- Caroline Inglis
- Sabrina Iqbal
- Akie Iwai
- Chisato Iwai
- Jiwon Jeon
- Soo Bin Joo
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Sora Kamiya
- Danielle Kang
- Kim Kaufman
- Yui Kawamoto
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Min Byeol Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Su Ji Kim
- Aykao Kimura
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Sakura Koiwai
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Steph Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Brittany Lang
- Maude LeBlanc
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Minjee Lee
- So Mi Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Amelia Lewis
- Katie Li
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Ruixin Liu
- Yan Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Hsin Yu Lu
- Harriet Lynch
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Keeley Marx
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Alexa Melton
- Sydnee Michaels
- Yuka Nii
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O’Toole
- Amiyu Ozeki
- Alexa Pano
- Kaitlyn Papp Budde
- Catherine Park
- Hyun Kyung Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Sophia Popov
- Jean Reynolds
- Rachel Rohanna
- Kiara Romero
- P. RoU.S.sin-Bouchard
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Kokona Sakurai
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Megan Schofill
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jiyai Shin
- Elina Sinz
- Pimpisa Sisutham
- Caroline Smith
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Latanna Stone
- Ai Suzuki
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Rio Takeda
- Asterisk Talley
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Pei-Ying Tsai
- Mariajo Uribe
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lottie Woad
- Miyu Yamashita
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Yuri Yoshida
- Madison Young
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Amelia Zalsman
- Rose Zhang
More details on the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, including prize money, will be updated soon.