Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open? Full field and player rankings explored

The United States Golf Association (USGA) is set for the second LPGA Major of the year this week. The 2024 U.S. Women's Open will tee off on Thursday, May 30 at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This will mark the 12th event of the season.

The U.S. Women's Open will have a 156-player field competing for the whopping $12,000,000 prize purse. Being a Major, the event will feature the biggest names on the LPGA Tour. Notably, the field will have 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

The 2024 U.S. Women's Open field will be headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Minjee Lee among others. World No. 1 Korda is also the outright favorite for the event. All eyes will be on the 25-year-old golfer who will be eyeing her seventh win of the season.

2024 U.S. Women's Open field

U.S. Women's Open reigning champion Allisen Corpuz will also return to defend her title this weekend.

The World No. 3 golfer will be joined by No. 4 Ruoning Yin, No. 5 Hannah Green, No. 6 Rose Zhang, No. 8 Charley Hull, No. 13 Atthaya Thitikul, No. 14 Lydia Ko, No. 15 Megan Khang, and No. 17 Alison Lee, among others.

Notably, World No. 2 Lilia Vu is the only top-10 ranked player missing this weekend. This is the second straight Major the LPGA star will be missing this season.

Listed below are the top 25-ranked players in the 2024 U.S. Women's Open field:

1 - Nelly Korda

3 - Celine Boutier

4 - Ruoning Yin

5 - Hannah Green

6 - Rose Zhang

7 - Jin Young Ko

8 - Charley Hull

9 - Minjee Lee

10 - Hyo-Joo Kim

11 - Brooke Henderson

12 - Xiyu Lin

13 - Atthaya Thitikul

14 - Lydia Ko

15 - Megan Khang

16 - Maja Stark

17 - Alison Lee

18 - Nasa Hataoka

19 - Amy Yang

20 - Ji Yai Shin

21 - Allisen Corpuz

22 - Patty Tavatanakit

23 - Miyu Yamashita

24 - Angel Yin

25 - Ayaka Furue

Listed below is the full field for the U.S. Women's Open:

Casandra Alexander

Na Rin An

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Samantha Brown

Ashleigh Buhai

Adela Cernousek

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Kimberly Dinh

Aine Donegan

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Isabella Fierro

Maisie Filler

Alexandra Forsterling

Saiki Fujita

Ayaka Furue

Junia Gabasa

Isi Gabsa

Mariel Galdiano

Megha Ganne

Sofia Garcia

Amelia Garvey

Kristen Gillman

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Chiara Horder

Huai-Chien Hsu

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Jin Hee Im

Mone Inami

Caroline Inglis

Sabrina Iqbal

Akie Iwai

Chisato Iwai

Jiwon Jeon

Soo Bin Joo

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Sora Kamiya

Danielle Kang

Kim Kaufman

Yui Kawamoto

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Min Byeol Kim

Sei Young Kim

Su Ji Kim

Aykao Kimura

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Sakura Koiwai

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Steph Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Brittany Lang

Maude LeBlanc

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Minjee Lee

So Mi Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Amelia Lewis

Katie Li

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Ingrid Lindblad

Ruixin Liu

Yan Liu

Gaby Lopez

Hsin Yu Lu

Harriet Lynch

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Keeley Marx

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Alexa Melton

Sydnee Michaels

Yuka Nii

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O’Toole

Amiyu Ozeki

Alexa Pano

Kaitlyn Papp Budde

Catherine Park

Hyun Kyung Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Sophia Popov

Jean Reynolds

Rachel Rohanna

Kiara Romero

P. RoU.S.sin-Bouchard

Gabriela Ruffels

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Kokona Sakurai

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Megan Schofill

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jiyai Shin

Elina Sinz

Pimpisa Sisutham

Caroline Smith

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Latanna Stone

Ai Suzuki

Elizabeth Szokol

Rio Takeda

Asterisk Talley

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Pei-Ying Tsai

Mariajo Uribe

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Savannah Vilaubi

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lottie Woad

Miyu Yamashita

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Yuri Yoshida

Madison Young

Arpichaya Yubol

Amelia Zalsman

Rose Zhang

