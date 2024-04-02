Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 Valero Texas Open? Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Houston Open outing, the PGA Tour remains in Texas this week for the 2024 Valero Texas Open. The 15th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season is set to start at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio on Thursday, April 4.

The four-day event will feature a 156-player field competing. Despite being a non-major event, the Texas Open features a stacked field which features big names like World No.2 Rory McIlroy. Apart from the Northern Irishman, the event will also feature the likes of World No.8 Brian Harman and No.9 Ludvig Åberg.

It is pertinent to note that the Texas Open is being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, a week ahead of the Masters.

2024 Valero Texas Open field

According to the PGA Tour update, the event will have 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $9,200,000 prize purse.

Notably, reigning champion Corey Conners also returns to the field this weekend. Apart from McIlroy and Conners, World No.10 Max Homa, No.11 Matt Fitzpatrick, No.12 Tommy Fleetwood, No.14 Hideki Matsuyama, No.16 Collin Morikawa and No.19 Jordan Spieth, will also be part of the field.

Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Nicolai Højgaard, Eric Cole and Ryan Fox are other names to watch this weekend. However, last week’s Houston Open winner Stephen Jaeger will not tee up on Thursday as he withdrew from the event following a Masters invite.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Valero Texas Open field:

2 - Rory McIlroy

8 - Brian Harman

9 - Ludvig Åberg

10 - Max Homa

11 - Matt Fitzpatrick

12 - Tommy Fleetwood

14 - Hideki Matsuyama

16 - Collin Morikawa

19 - Jordan Spieth

21 - Tom Kim

23 - Russell Henley

34 - Rickie Fowler

35 - Lucas Glover

37 - Nicolai Højgaard

38 - Eric Cole

40 - Harris English

42 - Byeong Hun An

47 - Corey Conners

49 - Ryan Fox

50 - Austin Eckroat

Listed below is the full field for the Valero Texas Open:

Ludvig Åberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Jr. Hale

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Ryan McCormick

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Joe Sullivan

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Ben Willman

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.