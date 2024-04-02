Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 Valero Texas Open? Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Houston Open outing, the PGA Tour remains in Texas this week for the 2024 Valero Texas Open. The 15th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season is set to start at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio on Thursday, April 4.
The four-day event will feature a 156-player field competing. Despite being a non-major event, the Texas Open features a stacked field which features big names like World No.2 Rory McIlroy. Apart from the Northern Irishman, the event will also feature the likes of World No.8 Brian Harman and No.9 Ludvig Åberg.
It is pertinent to note that the Texas Open is being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, a week ahead of the Masters.
2024 Valero Texas Open field
According to the PGA Tour update, the event will have 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $9,200,000 prize purse.
Notably, reigning champion Corey Conners also returns to the field this weekend. Apart from McIlroy and Conners, World No.10 Max Homa, No.11 Matt Fitzpatrick, No.12 Tommy Fleetwood, No.14 Hideki Matsuyama, No.16 Collin Morikawa and No.19 Jordan Spieth, will also be part of the field.
Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Nicolai Højgaard, Eric Cole and Ryan Fox are other names to watch this weekend. However, last week’s Houston Open winner Stephen Jaeger will not tee up on Thursday as he withdrew from the event following a Masters invite.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Valero Texas Open field:
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 8 - Brian Harman
- 9 - Ludvig Åberg
- 10 - Max Homa
- 11 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 14 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 16 - Collin Morikawa
- 19 - Jordan Spieth
- 21 - Tom Kim
- 23 - Russell Henley
- 34 - Rickie Fowler
- 35 - Lucas Glover
- 37 - Nicolai Højgaard
- 38 - Eric Cole
- 40 - Harris English
- 42 - Byeong Hun An
- 47 - Corey Conners
- 49 - Ryan Fox
- 50 - Austin Eckroat
Listed below is the full field for the Valero Texas Open:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Jr. Hale
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Joe Sullivan
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Ben Willman
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.