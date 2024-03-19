Who are the top-ranked players on the 2024 Valspar Championship field? Full field and rankings explored

After a successful Players Championship outing, the PGA Tour is back again in Florida this week for the 2024 Valspar Championship. The 13th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season is set to tee off at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor on Thursday, March 21. The four-day event will feature a 144-player field.
Despite being a non-major event, the Valspar Championship has a big field. Being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 5 Xander Schauffele and No. 8 Brian Harman, among others.
Notably, reigning champion Taylor Moore will also return to defend his title this weekend.
According to the circuit update, the event will have 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $8,400,000 prize purse on offer.
The 2024 Valspar Championship field
Schauffele and Harman, who shared T2 at last week’s Players Championship, are the highest-ranked players on the Valspar Championship field. The duo are joined by World No. 15 Keegan Bradley, No. 16 Jordan Spieth, No. 19 Sam Burns, No. 20 Tom Kim, No. 23 Cameron Young, No. 26 Sepp Straka and No. 29 Tony Finau, among others.
World No. 28 Justin Thomas will also be at the event. Notably, the 2x PGA Championship winner tops the PGA Tour’s power rankings for the Florida outing. Sungjae Im, Eric Cole, Lucas Glover, Ryan Fox and Adam Hadwin are some other big names to watch.
Top names like Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have decided to sit out the tournament, which falls just weeks ahead of the Augusta Masters. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods continues his hiatus from PGA Tour events.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Valspar Championship field:
- 5 - Xander Schauffele
- 8 - Brian Harman
- 15 - Keegan Bradley
- 16 - Jordan Spieth
- 19 - Sam Burns
- 20 - Tom Kim
- 23 - Cameron Young
- 24 - Nick Taylor
- 26 - Sepp Straka
- 28 - Justin Thomas
- 29 - Tony Finau
- 32 - Min Woo Lee
- 35 - Sungjae Im
- 39 - Eric Cole
- 40 - Lucas Glover
- 45 - Ryan Fox
- 50 - Adam Hadwin
Listed below is the full field for the Valspar Championship in Florida:
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Fred Biondi
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Nick Gabrelcik
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Evan Harmeling
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Greg Koch
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Braden Shattuck
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.