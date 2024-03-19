Who are the top-ranked players on the 2024 Valspar Championship field? Full field and rankings explored

After a successful Players Championship outing, the PGA Tour is back again in Florida this week for the 2024 Valspar Championship. The 13th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season is set to tee off at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor on Thursday, March 21. The four-day event will feature a 144-player field.

Despite being a non-major event, the Valspar Championship has a big field. Being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 5 Xander Schauffele and No. 8 Brian Harman, among others.

Notably, reigning champion Taylor Moore will also return to defend his title this weekend.

Expand Tweet

According to the circuit update, the event will have 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $8,400,000 prize purse on offer.

The 2024 Valspar Championship field

Schauffele and Harman, who shared T2 at last week’s Players Championship, are the highest-ranked players on the Valspar Championship field. The duo are joined by World No. 15 Keegan Bradley, No. 16 Jordan Spieth, No. 19 Sam Burns, No. 20 Tom Kim, No. 23 Cameron Young, No. 26 Sepp Straka and No. 29 Tony Finau, among others.

Expand Tweet

World No. 28 Justin Thomas will also be at the event. Notably, the 2x PGA Championship winner tops the PGA Tour’s power rankings for the Florida outing. Sungjae Im, Eric Cole, Lucas Glover, Ryan Fox and Adam Hadwin are some other big names to watch.

Top names like Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have decided to sit out the tournament, which falls just weeks ahead of the Augusta Masters. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods continues his hiatus from PGA Tour events.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Valspar Championship field:

5 - Xander Schauffele

8 - Brian Harman

15 - Keegan Bradley

16 - Jordan Spieth

19 - Sam Burns

20 - Tom Kim

23 - Cameron Young

24 - Nick Taylor

26 - Sepp Straka

28 - Justin Thomas

29 - Tony Finau

32 - Min Woo Lee

35 - Sungjae Im

39 - Eric Cole

40 - Lucas Glover

45 - Ryan Fox

50 - Adam Hadwin

Listed below is the full field for the Valspar Championship in Florida:

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Fred Biondi

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Nick Gabrelcik

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Evan Harmeling

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Greg Koch

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Matt NeSmith

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Braden Shattuck

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Josh Teater

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.