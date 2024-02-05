Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Full field and player rankings explored

After the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am outing in California, the PGA Tour now heads to Arizona for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open this week. The sixth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is scheduled to tee off at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale on Thursday, February 8. The four-day event will feature a 132-player field.
Unlike the last year, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is not a signature event this time around. Owing to this, the event’s prize purse has also been cut short from $20 million to $8.8 million. However, it still features some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour.
The event will have 28 of the top 50 golfers in the world as its top contenders. World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler headlines the field this weekend.
2024 WM Phoenix Open field
The 2024 WM Phoenix Open, being played in its originally intended slot, has set its field. Apart from Scheffler, the PGA Tour event will have World No. 4 Viktor Hovland, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 8 Max Homa, No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 10 Brian Harman, No. 16 Jordan Spieth and No. 19 Justin Thomas, among others.
Wyndham Clark, who jumped four spots to become World No. 6 after his 54-hole win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will also tee up at Scottsdale. Notably, Rory McIlroy sits out of the WM Phoenix Open for unrevealed reasons. The World No. 2 had a disappointing outing at Pebble Beach, finishing T66.
Listed below are the top-50 ranked players in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open field:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 4 - Viktor Hovland
- 5 - Xander Schauffele
- 6 - Wyndham Clark
- 8 - Max Homa
- 9 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10 - Brian Harman
- 16 - Jordan Spieth
- 17 - Tom Kim
- 19 - Justin Thomas
- 20 - Sam Burns
- 22 - Sahith Theegala
- 24 - Cameron Young
- 29 - Rickie Fowler
- 30 - Sungjae Im
- 32 - Lucas Glover
- 33 - Kurt Kitayama
- 36 - Emiliano Grillo
- 37 - J.T. Poston
- 39 - Min Woo Lee
- 38 - Eric Cole
- 40 - Harris English
- 42 - Byeong Hun An
- 43 - Denny McCarthy
- 45 - Corey Conners
- 46 - Si Woo Kim
- 48 - Adam Scott
- 49 - Adam Hadwin
Listed below is the complete list of players on the WM Phoenix Open field:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- C.T. Pan
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.