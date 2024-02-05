Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Full field and player rankings explored

After the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am outing in California, the PGA Tour now heads to Arizona for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open this week. The sixth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is scheduled to tee off at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale on Thursday, February 8. The four-day event will feature a 132-player field.

Unlike the last year, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is not a signature event this time around. Owing to this, the event’s prize purse has also been cut short from $20 million to $8.8 million. However, it still features some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour.

The event will have 28 of the top 50 golfers in the world as its top contenders. World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler headlines the field this weekend.

2024 WM Phoenix Open field

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open, being played in its originally intended slot, has set its field. Apart from Scheffler, the PGA Tour event will have World No. 4 Viktor Hovland, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 8 Max Homa, No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 10 Brian Harman, No. 16 Jordan Spieth and No. 19 Justin Thomas, among others.

Wyndham Clark, who jumped four spots to become World No. 6 after his 54-hole win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will also tee up at Scottsdale. Notably, Rory McIlroy sits out of the WM Phoenix Open for unrevealed reasons. The World No. 2 had a disappointing outing at Pebble Beach, finishing T66.

Listed below are the top-50 ranked players in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

4 - Viktor Hovland

5 - Xander Schauffele

6 - Wyndham Clark

8 - Max Homa

9 - Matt Fitzpatrick

10 - Brian Harman

16 - Jordan Spieth

17 - Tom Kim

19 - Justin Thomas

20 - Sam Burns

22 - Sahith Theegala

24 - Cameron Young

29 - Rickie Fowler

30 - Sungjae Im

32 - Lucas Glover

33 - Kurt Kitayama

36 - Emiliano Grillo

37 - J.T. Poston

39 - Min Woo Lee

38 - Eric Cole

40 - Harris English

42 - Byeong Hun An

43 - Denny McCarthy

45 - Corey Conners

46 - Si Woo Kim

48 - Adam Scott

49 - Adam Hadwin

Listed below is the complete list of players on the WM Phoenix Open field:

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.