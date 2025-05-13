Who are the top-ranked players at PGA Championship2025? Major Championship updated field rankings explored

The PGA Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, May 15 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second major championship of the season will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the Wanamaker Trophy, the largest trophy of the four men's major championships, and the winner’s paycheck.
The PGA Championship follows the Truist Championship on the PGA golf calendar. Owing to this, several golfers who appeared at the signature event will return for the major this weekend. The second major event of the year, much like the Augusta Masters, will feature 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The event field will be headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy.
It is pertinent to note that McIlroy won the Masters last month to end his decade-long major championship drought. The five-time major champion, who won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, is being dubbed the outright favorite to win this weekend at Quail Hollow. The golfer will come into the contest on the back of his newly completed career grand slam.
However, he will face some strong competition from his closest ranking rival Scheffler. The 28-year-old had an eventful PGA Championship outing at Valhalla Golf Course last year. The then-Masters champion was arrested for a brief period for not following police instruction while on his way to the course. Despite this, the ranking leader finished T8 in the competition last year, one stroke above McIlroy.
Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele used the opportunity to clinch his maiden major championship title. The World No.3 golfer went on to win The Open Championship as well last year. The two-time major champion returns this weekend to defend his title.
The top three will be joined by 45 others from the top-50 world rankings, including two LIV Golfers – 2024 runner-up Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton. Notably, World No.24 Billy Horschel is the sole top-50 ranked player missing from the event field.
PGA Championship 2025 field rankings
Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the PGA Championship by their Official World Golf Rankings:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 3 - Xander Schauffele
- 4 - Collin Morikawa
- 5 - Justin Thomas
- 6 - Ludvig Aberg
- 7 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 8 - Russell Henley
- 9 - Sepp Straka
- 10 - Shane Lowry
- 11 - Viktor Hovland
- 12 - Maverick McNealy
- 13 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 14 - Patrick Cantlay
- 15 - Bryson DeChambeau
- 16 - Justin Rose
- 17 - Wyndham Clark
- 18 - Sungjae Im
- 19 - Keegan Bradley
- 20 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 21 - Corey Conners
- 22 - Robert MacIntyre
- 23 - Brian Harman
- 25 - Daniel Berger
- 26 - J.J. Spaun
- 27 - Min Woo Lee
- 28 - Akshay Bhatia
- 29 - Aaron Rai
- 30 - Thomas Detry
- 31 - Sahith Theegala
- 32 - Jason Day
- 33 - Andrew Novak
- 34 - Harris English
- 35 - Sam Burns
- 36 - Nick Taylor
- 37 - Tony Finau
- 38 - Lucas Glover
- 39 - Byeong Hun An
- 40 - Adam Scott
- 41 - Tom Kim
- 42 - Stephan Jaeger
- 43 - Tom Hoge
- 44 - Mackenzie Hughes
- 45 - Max Greyserman
- 46 - J.T. Poston
- 47 - Denny McCarthy
- 48 - Jordan Spieth
- 49 - Taylor Pendrith
- 50 - Davis Thompson
More details on the PGA Championship will be updated as the major event progresses.