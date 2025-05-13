Who are the top-ranked players at PGA Championship2025? Major Championship updated field rankings explored

The PGA Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, May 15 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second major championship of the season will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the Wanamaker Trophy, the largest trophy of the four men's major championships, and the winner’s paycheck.

The PGA Championship follows the Truist Championship on the PGA golf calendar. Owing to this, several golfers who appeared at the signature event will return for the major this weekend. The second major event of the year, much like the Augusta Masters, will feature 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The event field will be headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy won the Masters last month to end his decade-long major championship drought. The five-time major champion, who won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, is being dubbed the outright favorite to win this weekend at Quail Hollow. The golfer will come into the contest on the back of his newly completed career grand slam.

However, he will face some strong competition from his closest ranking rival Scheffler. The 28-year-old had an eventful PGA Championship outing at Valhalla Golf Course last year. The then-Masters champion was arrested for a brief period for not following police instruction while on his way to the course. Despite this, the ranking leader finished T8 in the competition last year, one stroke above McIlroy.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele used the opportunity to clinch his maiden major championship title. The World No.3 golfer went on to win The Open Championship as well last year. The two-time major champion returns this weekend to defend his title.

The top three will be joined by 45 others from the top-50 world rankings, including two LIV Golfers – 2024 runner-up Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton. Notably, World No.24 Billy Horschel is the sole top-50 ranked player missing from the event field.

PGA Championship 2025 field rankings

Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the PGA Championship by their Official World Golf Rankings:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - Xander Schauffele

4 - Collin Morikawa

5 - Justin Thomas

6 - Ludvig Aberg

7 - Hideki Matsuyama

8 - Russell Henley

9 - Sepp Straka

10 - Shane Lowry

11 - Viktor Hovland

12 - Maverick McNealy

13 - Tommy Fleetwood

14 - Patrick Cantlay

15 - Bryson DeChambeau

16 - Justin Rose

17 - Wyndham Clark

18 - Sungjae Im

19 - Keegan Bradley

20 - Tyrrell Hatton

21 - Corey Conners

22 - Robert MacIntyre

23 - Brian Harman

25 - Daniel Berger

26 - J.J. Spaun

27 - Min Woo Lee

28 - Akshay Bhatia

29 - Aaron Rai

30 - Thomas Detry

31 - Sahith Theegala

32 - Jason Day

33 - Andrew Novak

34 - Harris English

35 - Sam Burns

36 - Nick Taylor

37 - Tony Finau

38 - Lucas Glover

39 - Byeong Hun An

40 - Adam Scott

41 - Tom Kim

42 - Stephan Jaeger

43 - Tom Hoge

44 - Mackenzie Hughes

45 - Max Greyserman

46 - J.T. Poston

47 - Denny McCarthy

48 - Jordan Spieth

49 - Taylor Pendrith

50 - Davis Thompson

More details on the PGA Championship will be updated as the major event progresses.

