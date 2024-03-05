Who are the top-ranked players teeing up at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Field and player rankings explored

After the successful Cognizant Classic outing in the Palm Beach Gardens, the PGA Tour heads to Orlando for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The elevated event is set to tee off at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on Thursday, March 7. The four-day event will feature a 69-player field.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational has a stacked field. The 10th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will be headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy. The OWGR rankings’ leading men will tee up alongside several big names including Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

According to the circuit update, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will have a whopping 42 of the top 50 players among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $20 million prize purse.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player on the Arnold Palmer Invitational field. Notably, World No.3 Jon Rahm is the only top-10-ranked player missing from the event. The 2023 Masters champion is ineligible to play due to his LIV Golf association.

Apart from the top 10, World No.11 Ludvig Åberg, No.12 Tommy Fleetwood, No.15 Keegan Bradley, No.16 Tom Kim, No.18 Sam Burns, No.19 Jason Day, No.24 Matthieu Pavon, No.32 Rickie Fowler and No.34 Will Zalatoris will be other big names to watch this weekend.

World No.37 and reigning champion Kurt Kitayama will also return to defend his title this weekend.

Listed below are the top 25-ranked players in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Viktor Hovland

5 - Xander Schauffele

6 - Patrick Cantlay

7 - Wyndham Clark

8 - Max Homa

9 - Matt Fitzpatrick

10 - Brian Harman

11 - Ludvig Åberg

12 - Tommy Fleetwood

13 - Jordan Spieth

14 - Collin Morikawa

15 - Keegan Bradley

16 - Tom Kim

18 - Sam Burns

19 - Jason Day

20 - Hideki Matsuyama

21 - Cameron Young

22 - Sahith Theegala

23 - Justin Thomas

24 - Matthieu Pavon

Listed below is the complete field for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational:

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.