Who are the top-ranked players on The American Express 2024 field? Player rankings explored

The American Express 2024 is set to tee off on Thursday, January 18 at the PGA West in La Quinta, California. Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has confirmed the field and it features 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The four-day event will have a stacked 156-player field competing for the $8.4 million prize purse.
The American Express field is headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The event, the third of the 2024 PGA Tour season, will also feature No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 6 Patrick Cantlay and No. 10 Wyndham Clark. World No. 14 Tom Kim, No. 18 Jason Day, No.21 Tony Finau and No.23 Chris Kirk will be at the event as well.
The event will mark the return of World No.28 Justin Thomas to the competitive field. He hasn’t played since missing the FedEx Cup cut last year. Notably, last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii champion Grayson Murray will also be at the California event. The 38-year-old jumped a whopping 86 OWGR spots from 132nd to 46th after the win, making him a top-ranked player on the field.
Listed below are the top 50 ranked players in The American Express field:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 5 - Xander Schauffele
- 6 - Patrick Cantlay
- 10 - Wyndham Clark
- 14 - Tom Kim
- 18 - Jason Day
- 21 - Tony Finau
- 23 - Chris Kirk
- 24 - Sam Burns
- 26 - Rickie Fowler
- 27 - Sungjae Im
- 28 - Justin Thomas
- 36 - J.T. Poston
- 37 - Min Woo Lee
- 38 - Eric Cole
- 40 - Denny McCarthy
- 43 - Shane Lowry
- 44 - Will Zalatoris
- 45 - Cam Davis
- 46 - Grayson Murray
- 47 - Si Woo Kim
- 48 - Adam Schenk
Interestingly, big names like Viktor Hovland and Max Homa have decided to sit out The American Express. World No.2 Rory McIlroy and last week’s Dubai Invitational champion Tommy Fleetwood are skipping the event for the Dubai Desert Classic which is happening parallelly to the PGA Tour event.
2024 The American Express field
Listed below is the complete field for The American Express:
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Rickie Fowler
- Wilson Furr
- Doug Ghim
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Jr. Hale
- Harry Hall
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Yuxin Lin
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
More details on The American Express 2024, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.