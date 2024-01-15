Who are the top-ranked players on The American Express 2024 field? Player rankings explored

The American Express 2024 is set to tee off on Thursday, January 18 at the PGA West in La Quinta, California. Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has confirmed the field and it features 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The four-day event will have a stacked 156-player field competing for the $8.4 million prize purse.

The American Express field is headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The event, the third of the 2024 PGA Tour season, will also feature No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 6 Patrick Cantlay and No. 10 Wyndham Clark. World No. 14 Tom Kim, No. 18 Jason Day, No.21 Tony Finau and No.23 Chris Kirk will be at the event as well.

The event will mark the return of World No.28 Justin Thomas to the competitive field. He hasn’t played since missing the FedEx Cup cut last year. Notably, last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii champion Grayson Murray will also be at the California event. The 38-year-old jumped a whopping 86 OWGR spots from 132nd to 46th after the win, making him a top-ranked player on the field.

Listed below are the top 50 ranked players in The American Express field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

5 - Xander Schauffele

6 - Patrick Cantlay

10 - Wyndham Clark

14 - Tom Kim

18 - Jason Day

21 - Tony Finau

23 - Chris Kirk

24 - Sam Burns

26 - Rickie Fowler

27 - Sungjae Im

28 - Justin Thomas

36 - J.T. Poston

37 - Min Woo Lee

38 - Eric Cole

40 - Denny McCarthy

43 - Shane Lowry

44 - Will Zalatoris

45 - Cam Davis

46 - Grayson Murray

47 - Si Woo Kim

48 - Adam Schenk

Interestingly, big names like Viktor Hovland and Max Homa have decided to sit out The American Express. World No.2 Rory McIlroy and last week’s Dubai Invitational champion Tommy Fleetwood are skipping the event for the Dubai Desert Classic which is happening parallelly to the PGA Tour event.

2024 The American Express field

Listed below is the complete field for The American Express:

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Rickie Fowler

Wilson Furr

Doug Ghim

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Jr. Hale

Harry Hall

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Yuxin Lin

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Ryan McCormick

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Josh Teater

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

More details on The American Express 2024, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.