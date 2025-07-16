Who are the top-ranked players on The Open Championship 2025 field? Rankings explored

The Open Championship 2025 will commence on Thursday, June 17 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The final major championship of the season will see a stacked field compete for the Claret Jug trophy and the winner’s paycheck from the $17 million purse. Unsurprisingly, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the event, which will have PGA and LIV stars lining up.
The 153rd Open Championship will feature 49 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world with World No.27 Billy Horschel being the only name missing. Scheffler, who has three wins this season including the PGA Championship, will lead the field alongside World No.2 and Masters champion Rory McIlroy. World No.3 and reigning champion Xander Schauffele will also return to defend his title this weekend.
World No.4 Justin Thomas and No.5 Russell Henely, who replaced Collin Morikawa in the rankings, will all be on the field. Interestingly, World No.7 and US Ryder Cup team skipper Keegan Bradley will tee up at Portrush eyeing a possible player spot in the Bethpage squad.
For the unversed, The Open will feature a record 19 LIV Golf competitors in its 156-man field. World No.15 Bryson DeChambeau will be the highest-rated Saudi-backed circuit player at the event. He will be joined by World No.23 Tyrrell Hatton as the only other breakaway tour player in the top-50 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
Notably, Chris Gotterup leapt 109 players in the rankings from No.158 to sit No.49 after last week’s Genesis Scottish Open win at The Renaissance Club. The 25-year-old is among the latest entries to the British Open players list. Meanwhile, Nicolas Echavarria jumped one place in the rankings after a T22 finish in Scotland took No.50 spot ahead of the final major.
The Open Championship 2025 field rankings
Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at The Open at Royal Portrush (Updated):
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 3 - Xander Schauffele
- 4 - Justin Thomas
- 5 - Russell Henley
- 6 - Collin Morikawa
- 7 - Keegan Bradley
- 8 - Sepp Straka
- 9 - Ludvig Aberg
- 10 - J.J. Spaun
- 11 - Viktor Hovland
- 12 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 13 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 14 - Robert MacIntyre
- 15 - Bryson DeChambeau
- 16 - Ben Griffin
- 17 - Maverick McNealy
- 18 - Shane Lowry
- 19 - Harris English
- 20 - Patrick Cantlay
- 21 - Justin Rose
- 22 - Sam Burns
- 23 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 24 - Corey Conners
- 25 - Sungjae Im
- 26 - Brian Harman
- 28 - Wyndham Clark
- 29 - Nick Taylor
- 30 - Jason Day
- 31 - Andrew Novak
- 32 - Ryan Fox
- 33 - Max Greyserman
- 34 - Daniel Berger
- 35 - Taylor Pendrith
- 36 - Aaron Rai
- 37 - Min Woo Lee
- 38 - Akshay Bhatia
- 39 - Thomas Detry
- 40 - Adam Scott
- 41 - Cameron Young
- 42 - J.T. Poston
- 43 - Denny McCarthy
- 44 - Lucas Glover
- 45 - Tony Finau
- 46 - Sahith Theegala
- 47 - Jordan Spieth
- 48 - Byeong Hun An
- 49 - Chris Gotterup
- 50 - Nicolas Echavarria
More details on The Open will be updated as the event progresses.