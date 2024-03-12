Who are the top-ranked players on The Players Championship 2024 field? Field and rankings explored

The PGA Tour is in Florida this week for The Players Championship 2024. The event, often called golf's unofficial fifth Major, is set to tee off at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) on Thursday, March 14. The four-day event will feature a 144-player field.
Despite being a non-Major event, The Players Championship 2024 arguably has one of the best fields of the PGA Tour 2024 schedule. Being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Notably, Scheffler is also the defending champion.
According to the circuit update, The Players Championship 2024 will have 46 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the whopping $25,000,000 prize purse.
The Players Championship 2024 field
Reigning champion Scheffler is the highest-ranked player on The Players Championship field. McIlroy is the second highest-ranked player and is followed by World No. 4 Viktor Hovland. It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm will not be playing at the event due to his LIV Golf association.
World No. 5 Wyndham Clark, No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 8 Max Homa, No. 9 Brian Harman, and No. 10 Ludvig Åberg will all be at the event.
No. 13 Keegan Bradley, No. 14 Jordan Spieth, No. 15 Collin Morikawa, No. 17 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 24 Justin Thomas, No. 27 Chris Kirk, No. 28 Tony Finau are some other players to watch this weekend at TPC Sawgrass. Despite rumors, Tiger Woods has decided to sit the competition out.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in The Players Championship 2024 field:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Viktor Hovland
- 5 - Wyndham Clark
- 6 - Xander Schauffele
- 7 - Patrick Cantlay
- 8 - Max Homa
- 9 - Brian Harman
- 10 - Ludvig Åberg
- 11 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 13 - Keegan Bradley
- 14 - Jordan Spieth
- 15 - Collin Morikawa
- 17 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 18 - Tom Kim
- 19 - Sahith Theegala
- 20 - Sam Burns
- 21 - Jason Day
- 22 - Russell Henley
- 23 - Cameron Young
- 24 - Justin Thomas
- 25 - Nick Taylor
- 26 - Matthieu Pavon
- 27 - Chris Kirk
- 28 - Tony Finau
- 29 - Will Zalatoris
- 30 - Sepp Straka
- 32 - Min Woo Lee
- 33 - Rickie Fowler
- 34 - Emiliano Grillo
- 35 - Nicolai Højgaard
- 36 - Sungjae Im
- 38 - Eric Cole
- 39 - Lucas Glover
- 40 - Harris English
- 42 - Kurt Kitayama
- 43 - J.T. Poston
- 41 - Byeong Hun An
- 44 - Ryan Fox
- 45 - Jake Knapp
- 46 - Adam Hadwin
- 47 - Denny McCarthy
- 48 - Austin Eckroat
- 49 - Adam Scott
- 50 - Corey Conners
Listed below is the full field for The Players Championship 2024:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
More details on the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024, including prize money, will be updated soon.