Who are the top-ranked players on The Players Championship 2024 field? Field and rankings explored

The PGA Tour is in Florida this week for The Players Championship 2024. The event, often called golf's unofficial fifth Major, is set to tee off at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) on Thursday, March 14. The four-day event will feature a 144-player field.

Despite being a non-Major event, The Players Championship 2024 arguably has one of the best fields of the PGA Tour 2024 schedule. Being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Notably, Scheffler is also the defending champion.

According to the circuit update, The Players Championship 2024 will have 46 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the whopping $25,000,000 prize purse.

The Players Championship 2024 field

Reigning champion Scheffler is the highest-ranked player on The Players Championship field. McIlroy is the second highest-ranked player and is followed by World No. 4 Viktor Hovland. It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm will not be playing at the event due to his LIV Golf association.

World No. 5 Wyndham Clark, No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 8 Max Homa, No. 9 Brian Harman, and No. 10 Ludvig Åberg will all be at the event.

No. 13 Keegan Bradley, No. 14 Jordan Spieth, No. 15 Collin Morikawa, No. 17 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 24 Justin Thomas, No. 27 Chris Kirk, No. 28 Tony Finau are some other players to watch this weekend at TPC Sawgrass. Despite rumors, Tiger Woods has decided to sit the competition out.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in The Players Championship 2024 field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Viktor Hovland

5 - Wyndham Clark

6 - Xander Schauffele

7 - Patrick Cantlay

8 - Max Homa

9 - Brian Harman

10 - Ludvig Åberg

11 - Matt Fitzpatrick

12 - Tommy Fleetwood

13 - Keegan Bradley

14 - Jordan Spieth

15 - Collin Morikawa

17 - Hideki Matsuyama

18 - Tom Kim

19 - Sahith Theegala

20 - Sam Burns

21 - Jason Day

22 - Russell Henley

23 - Cameron Young

24 - Justin Thomas

25 - Nick Taylor

26 - Matthieu Pavon

27 - Chris Kirk

28 - Tony Finau

29 - Will Zalatoris

30 - Sepp Straka

32 - Min Woo Lee

33 - Rickie Fowler

34 - Emiliano Grillo

35 - Nicolai Højgaard

36 - Sungjae Im

38 - Eric Cole

39 - Lucas Glover

40 - Harris English

42 - Kurt Kitayama

43 - J.T. Poston

41 - Byeong Hun An

44 - Ryan Fox

45 - Jake Knapp

46 - Adam Hadwin

47 - Denny McCarthy

48 - Austin Eckroat

49 - Adam Scott

50 - Corey Conners

Listed below is the full field for The Players Championship 2024:

Ludvig Åberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

More details on the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024, including prize money, will be updated soon.