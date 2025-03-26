Who are the top-rated golfers at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open? Top-50 rankings explored

The 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open is set to tee off on Thursday, March 27 at Innisbrook Resort near Tampa, Florida. The 14th event on this year’s PGA Tour schedule will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $9,500,000 prize purse.

The Houston Open will have several big-name PGA Tour stars teeing up, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy. The duo, who took a week off after The Players outing, will return with the competition. Unsurprisingly, the top two-ranked players are also the outright favorites to win the contest.

Scheffler enters the event on the back of a T20 finish at The Players. The reigning Masters champion, who finished runner-up at the Houston Open last season, will be eyeing his maiden win of the season this weekend. His best finish so far came at the Genesis Open in February, where he finished T3.

For the unversed, The Players Championship was won by McIlroy. The Northern Irishman cemented his second-place on the rankings with the win, adding gap between him and No.3 Xander Schauffele. The four-time major winner will be looking at the event as a morale booster ahead of the upcoming Masters. The ace golfer is dubbed one of the favorites to take the Green jacket at Augusta next month.

Interestingly, Scheffler and McIlroy will be joined by 18 other golfers inside the Official World Golf Ranking’s top-50. Players like World No. 11 Wyndham Clark, No.16 Maverick McNealy, No.22 Sahith Theegala and No.24 Sungjae Im, among others will join the ace golfers. Notably, TGL star and World No.32 Tony Finau will also join the field. World No.35 Jason Day and No.39 Nick Dunlap are some other names to watch at Innisbrook Resort.

It is pertinent to note that Stephan Jaeger won the Houston Open last year beating the likes of Scheffler, Finau, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti and Taylor Moore in a memorable finale. The World No.44 golfer returns this weekend to defend his title.

2025 Texas Children's Houston Open field rankings

Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the Houston Open by their Official World Golf Rankings:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

11 - Wyndham Clark

16 - Maverick McNealy

22 - Sahith Theegala

24 - Sungjae Im

25 - Aaron Rai

26 - Thomas Detry

27 - J.J. Spaun

29 - Nick Taylor

32 - Tony Finau

35 - Jason Day

38 - Harris English

39 - Nick Dunlap

40 - Max Greyserman

43 - Davis Thompson

44 - Stephan Jaeger

45 - Taylor Pendrith

46- Nicolas Echavarria

50 - Austin Eckroat

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.

