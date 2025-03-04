Who are the top-rated players at the Arnold palmer Invitational 2025? Field explored

The Arnold palmer Invitational 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, March 6 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. The signature event will see a 72-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $20,000,000 prize purse.
The Arnold palmer Invitational will have several big-name PGA Tour stars teeing up, including 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The event field is headlined by the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele, among others. This will be the first event of the season where the World’s top three golfers will tee up together this season.
Notably, LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton, ranked World No.9 is the only player from the OWGR’s top-10 missing from the Arnold palmer Invitational field. Notably, event’s reigning champion Scheffler comes into the contest after over a month’s break. The World No.1 was last seen at the Genesis Open in February, where he finished T3.
Much like the reigning Masters champion, McIlroy also contested last at the Genesis Open, finishing T17. Meanwhile, the Florida event will mark the return of Schauffele from a rib injury. He last contested at the PGA Tour season-opener The Sentry in January.
The top three will face some strong competition from the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood, among others this weekend. It is pertinent to note that Joe Highsmith will also be on the event field, after earning his place with last week’s Cognizant Classic win.
Arnold palmer Invitational 2025 field rankings
Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the Arnold palmer Invitational 2025 by their Official World Golf Rankings:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 3 - Xander Schauffele
- 4 - Ludvig Åberg
- 5 - Collin Morikawa
- 6 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 7 - Wyndham Clark
- 8 - Justin Thomas
- 10 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 12 - Maverick McNealy
- 13 - Patrick Cantlay
- 14 - Russell Henley
- 15 - Viktor Hovland
- 16 - Keegan Bradley
- 17 - Shane Lowry
- 18 - Sepp Straka
- 19 - Robert MacIntyre
- 20 - Billy Horschel
- 21 - Sahith Theegala
- 22 - Sungjae Im
- 23 - Thomas Detry
- 24 - Adam Scott
- 25 - Aaron Rai
- 26 - Tom Kim
- 27 - Tony Finau
- 28 - Sam Burns
- 29 - Nick Taylor
- 30 - Akshay Bhatia
- 31 - Nick Dunlap
- 32 - Byeong Hun An
- 33 - Harris English
- 34 - Jason Day
- 35 - Max Greyserman
- 36 - Justin Rose
- 37 - Brian Harman
- 38 - Denny McCarthy
- 39 - J.T. Poston
- 40 - Taylor Pendrith
- 41 - Matthieu Pavon
- 43 - Stephan Jaeger
- 44 - Lucas Glover
- 45 - Austin Eckroat
- 47 - Nico Echavarria
- 48 - Ben Griffin
- 49 - Cam Davis
- 50 - Corey Conners
More details on the Arnold palmer Invitational 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.