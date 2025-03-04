Who are the top-rated players at the Arnold palmer Invitational 2025? Field explored

The Arnold palmer Invitational 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, March 6 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. The signature event will see a 72-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $20,000,000 prize purse.

Ad

The Arnold palmer Invitational will have several big-name PGA Tour stars teeing up, including 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The event field is headlined by the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele, among others. This will be the first event of the season where the World’s top three golfers will tee up together this season.

Notably, LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton, ranked World No.9 is the only player from the OWGR’s top-10 missing from the Arnold palmer Invitational field. Notably, event’s reigning champion Scheffler comes into the contest after over a month’s break. The World No.1 was last seen at the Genesis Open in February, where he finished T3.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Much like the reigning Masters champion, McIlroy also contested last at the Genesis Open, finishing T17. Meanwhile, the Florida event will mark the return of Schauffele from a rib injury. He last contested at the PGA Tour season-opener The Sentry in January.

The top three will face some strong competition from the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood, among others this weekend. It is pertinent to note that Joe Highsmith will also be on the event field, after earning his place with last week’s Cognizant Classic win.

Ad

Arnold palmer Invitational 2025 field rankings

Expand Tweet

Ad

Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the Arnold palmer Invitational 2025 by their Official World Golf Rankings:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - Xander Schauffele

4 - Ludvig Åberg

5 - Collin Morikawa

6 - Hideki Matsuyama

7 - Wyndham Clark

8 - Justin Thomas

10 - Tommy Fleetwood

12 - Maverick McNealy

13 - Patrick Cantlay

14 - Russell Henley

15 - Viktor Hovland

16 - Keegan Bradley

17 - Shane Lowry

18 - Sepp Straka

19 - Robert MacIntyre

20 - Billy Horschel

21 - Sahith Theegala

22 - Sungjae Im

23 - Thomas Detry

24 - Adam Scott

25 - Aaron Rai

26 - Tom Kim

27 - Tony Finau

28 - Sam Burns

29 - Nick Taylor

30 - Akshay Bhatia

31 - Nick Dunlap

32 - Byeong Hun An

33 - Harris English

34 - Jason Day

35 - Max Greyserman

36 - Justin Rose

37 - Brian Harman

38 - Denny McCarthy

39 - J.T. Poston

40 - Taylor Pendrith

41 - Matthieu Pavon

43 - Stephan Jaeger

44 - Lucas Glover

45 - Austin Eckroat

47 - Nico Echavarria

48 - Ben Griffin

49 - Cam Davis

50 - Corey Conners

More details on the Arnold palmer Invitational 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback