  • Who are the top-rated players at Irish Open 2025? Field ft. Rory McIlroy explored

Who are the top-rated players at Irish Open 2025? Field ft. Rory McIlroy explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Sep 01, 2025 11:52 GMT
Irish Open 2025 field ft. Rory McIlroy (Image via Getty)
Irish Open 2025 field ft. Rory McIlroy (Image via Getty)

After a successful European Masters outing in Switzerland, the DP World Tour is traveling to Ireland for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, September 4 at The K Club in Straffan. The event will feature a stacked 156-player field headlined by Official World Golf Ranking No.2 Rory McIlroy.

The Irish Open is the 34th event on the 2025 DP World Tour schedule. The contest, falling a week ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, will see McIlroy return to the playing field after two weeks off post the PGA Tour FedExCup playoffs. Coming off of a T23 finish at the Tour Championship, the Grand Slam winner will be eyeing a big result this weekend.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy won the Irish Open in 2016 when the event was first played at The K Club. Interestingly, the 36-year-old came close to winning it again last year at the Royal County Down. However, he failed to clinch the title by a stroke and watched Rasmus Hojgaard walk away as the champion. Notably, the Danish champion is not returning this year to defend his title.

McIlroy will also have his European Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry teeing up alongside him. The 38-year-old Irishman, who won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009, will arrive at the contest on the back of a T13 finish at the Tour Championship. The World No.23 golfer is among the favorites to win the contest. It is pertinent to note that the Irish duo will be joined by LIV Golf’s Tyrrell Hatton.

Past Irish Open champion Jon Rahm’s LIV teammate Hatton arrives at the contest after finishing 26th in the Saudi-backed circuit’s season-long standings. The World No.25 golfer starts as the third of three top-50 golfers competing at the European Tour event.

The Englishman, along with the two local stars will take on a field featuring the likes of Brooks Koepka, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington and Adrian Meronk, among others, for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $6,000,000 purse.

Irish Open 2025 full field explored (Updated)

Listed below is the complete field for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open:

  • Thomas Aiken
  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • Marcus Armitage
  • Angel Ayora
  • Sam Bairstow
  • Matthew Baldwin
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Dan Bradbury
  • Ryan Brehm
  • Daniel Brown
  • Hamish Brown
  • Julien Brun
  • Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • Jorge Campillo
  • Laurie Canter
  • Ivan Cantero
  • John Catlin
  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Todd Clements
  • Aaron Cockerill
  • Nicolas Colsaerts
  • Ugo Coussaud
  • Martin Couvra
  • Sean Crocker
  • M Daffue
  • Jens Dantorp
  • Jannik De Bruyn
  • Joe Dean
  • Alejandro Del Rey
  • Thomas Detry
  • Luke Donald
  • John Doyle
  • Manuel Elvira
  • Nacho Elvira
  • Ewen Ferguson
  • Darren Fichardt
  • Ross Fisher
  • Alex Fitzpatrick
  • Grant Forrest
  • Simon Forsström
  • Dylan Frittelli
  • Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Joel Girrbach
  • Ricardo Gouveia
  • Gavin Green
  • Julien Guerrier
  • Jordan Gumberg
  • Padraig Harrington
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Angel Hidalgo
  • Calum Hill
  • Daniel Hillier
  • Scott Jamieson
  • Casey Jarvis
  • Ryggs Johnston
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Yuto Katsuragawa
  • Masahiro Kawamura
  • Max Kennedy
  • Maximilian Kieffer
  • Nathan Kimsey
  • Alexander Knappe
  • Jeong weon Ko
  • Kazuma Kobori
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Frederic Lacroix
  • Joakim Lagergren
  • Martin Laird
  • Romain Langasque
  • Francesco Laporta
  • Pablo Larrazábal
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Haotong Li
  • Mikael Lindberg
  • Oliver Lindell
  • Zander Lombard
  • Shane Lowry
  • Joost Luiten
  • Alex Maguire
  • Matteo Manassero
  • Richard Mansell
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Tom Mckibbin
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Troy Merritt
  • David Micheluzzi
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Robert Moran
  • Joel Moscatel
  • Dylan Naidoo
  • Keita Nakajima
  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Shaun Norris
  • Paul O'Hara
  • Jacob Olesen
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Adrian Otaegui
  • John Parry
  • Yannik Paul
  • Andrea Pavan
  • Marco Penge
  • Mark Power
  • Seamus Power
  • Conor Purcell
  • Richie Ramsay
  • David Ravetto
  • Patrick Reed
  • Kristoffer Reitan
  • Brandon Robinson Thompson
  • Adrien Saddier
  • Jayden Schaper
  • Matti Schmid
  • Ben Schmidt
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Jason Scrivener
  • Jack Senior
  • Shubhankar Sharma
  • Callum Shinkwin
  • Marcel Siem
  • Jordan Smith
  • Elvis Smylie
  • Sebastian Söderberg
  • Richard Sterne
  • Brandon Stone
  • Andy Sullivan
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Connor Syme
  • Martin Trainer
  • Tom Vaillant
  • Darius Van Driel
  • Erik Van Rooyen
  • Johannes Veerman
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • Dale Whitnell
  • Bernd Wiesberger
  • Danny Willett
  • Robin Williams
  • Andrew Wilson
  • Jeff Winther
  • Brandon Wu
  • Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the DP World Tour's Irish Open will be updated as the event progresses.






