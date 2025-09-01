Who are the top-rated players at Irish Open 2025? Field ft. Rory McIlroy explored

After a successful European Masters outing in Switzerland, the DP World Tour is traveling to Ireland for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, September 4 at The K Club in Straffan. The event will feature a stacked 156-player field headlined by Official World Golf Ranking No.2 Rory McIlroy.The Irish Open is the 34th event on the 2025 DP World Tour schedule. The contest, falling a week ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, will see McIlroy return to the playing field after two weeks off post the PGA Tour FedExCup playoffs. Coming off of a T23 finish at the Tour Championship, the Grand Slam winner will be eyeing a big result this weekend.It is pertinent to note that McIlroy won the Irish Open in 2016 when the event was first played at The K Club. Interestingly, the 36-year-old came close to winning it again last year at the Royal County Down. However, he failed to clinch the title by a stroke and watched Rasmus Hojgaard walk away as the champion. Notably, the Danish champion is not returning this year to defend his title.McIlroy will also have his European Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry teeing up alongside him. The 38-year-old Irishman, who won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009, will arrive at the contest on the back of a T13 finish at the Tour Championship. The World No.23 golfer is among the favorites to win the contest. It is pertinent to note that the Irish duo will be joined by LIV Golf’s Tyrrell Hatton.Past Irish Open champion Jon Rahm’s LIV teammate Hatton arrives at the contest after finishing 26th in the Saudi-backed circuit’s season-long standings. The World No.25 golfer starts as the third of three top-50 golfers competing at the European Tour event. The Englishman, along with the two local stars will take on a field featuring the likes of Brooks Koepka, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington and Adrian Meronk, among others, for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $6,000,000 purse.Irish Open 2025 full field explored (Updated)Listed below is the complete field for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open:Thomas AikenKiradech AphibarnratMarcus ArmitageAngel AyoraSam BairstowMatthew BaldwinChristiaan BezuidenhoutDan BradburyRyan BrehmDaniel BrownHamish BrownJulien BrunRafa Cabrera BelloJorge CampilloLaurie CanterIvan CanteroJohn CatlinEugenio ChacarraTodd ClementsAaron CockerillNicolas ColsaertsUgo CoussaudMartin CouvraSean CrockerM DaffueJens DantorpJannik De BruynJoe DeanAlejandro Del ReyThomas DetryLuke DonaldJohn DoyleManuel ElviraNacho ElviraEwen FergusonDarren FichardtRoss FisherAlex FitzpatrickGrant ForrestSimon ForsströmDylan FrittelliAlfredo Garcia-HerediaRyan GerardJoel GirrbachRicardo GouveiaGavin GreenJulien GuerrierJordan GumbergPadraig HarringtonTyrrell HattonAngel HidalgoCalum HillDaniel HillierScott JamiesonCasey JarvisRyggs JohnstonMatthew JordanYuto KatsuragawaMasahiro KawamuraMax KennedyMaximilian KiefferNathan KimseyAlexander KnappeJeong weon KoKazuma KoboriBrooks KoepkaFrederic LacroixJoakim LagergrenMartin LairdRomain LangasqueFrancesco LaportaPablo LarrazábalThriston LawrenceHaotong LiMikael LindbergOliver LindellZander LombardShane LowryJoost LuitenAlex MaguireMatteo ManasseroRichard MansellRory McIlroyTom MckibbinAdrian MeronkTroy MerrittDavid MicheluzziGuido MigliozziFrancesco MolinariRobert MoranJoel MoscatelDylan NaidooKeita NakajimaRasmus Neergaard-PetersenNiklas NorgaardShaun NorrisPaul O'HaraJacob OlesenThorbjørn OlesenAdrian OtaeguiJohn ParryYannik PaulAndrea PavanMarco PengeMark PowerSeamus PowerConor PurcellRichie RamsayDavid RavettoPatrick ReedKristoffer ReitanBrandon Robinson ThompsonAdrien SaddierJayden SchaperMatti SchmidBen SchmidtMarcel SchneiderMatthias SchwabJason ScrivenerJack SeniorShubhankar SharmaCallum ShinkwinMarcel SiemJordan SmithElvis SmylieSebastian SöderbergRichard SterneBrandon StoneAndy SullivanJesper SvenssonConnor SymeMartin TrainerTom VaillantDarius Van DrielErik Van RooyenJohannes VeermanJhonattan VegasNicolai Von DellingshausenDale WhitnellBernd WiesbergerDanny WillettRobin WilliamsAndrew WilsonJeff WintherBrandon WuFabrizio ZanottiMore details on the DP World Tour's Irish Open will be updated as the event progresses.