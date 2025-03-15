Who is Vanessa Trump? All you need to know about Tiger Woods’ reported new love interest

Tiger Woods’ reported love interest, Vanessa Trump, is the ex-wife of Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. Woods was mostly seen in the TGL tournaments in 2025, and his team Jupiter Links won one match out of the five the team participated in. Apart from his appearance at the TGL matches, another aspect of Woods that came to the limelight was a reported relationship with Vanessa Trump.

The X page of NUCLR Golf shared the same by posting a picture of Tiger and Trump. Its caption read:

“JUST IN: Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump have been ‘secretly dating’ the Daily Mail is reporting with a source also telling PEOPLE Magazine that Don Jr. is ‘cool’ with the new relationship. Vanessa and daughter Kai were spotted at The Genesis and TGL matches in recent weeks.”

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and the couple had five children. She filed for divorce in early 2018, and it was finalized by the end of the year. Before marrying Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa dated Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud.

Apart from this, Vanessa was also signed as a model by Wilhelmina Models in the 1990s. She also appeared in a scene of the 'Something's Gotta Give'. She even appeared in an episode of The Apprentice and Bret Michaels: Life as I know it.

What were Tiger Woods's past relationships?

Tiger Woods was married to Elin Nordegren for six years until the pair declared their decision to divorce in 2010. Reports stated that the reason behind their divorce was Tiger's infidelity. The couple first met in 2001 and got hitched in 2004 in a private marriage party with only 200 people.

They became parents for the first time in June 2007 after Elin gave birth to their eldest daughter, Sam Alexis Woods. Two years after that, they welcomed Charlie Woods into their lives. In 2009, reports surfaced about Tiger's unfaithfulness to his wife, and the divorce was filed in 2010, following which Nordegren received a $100 million settlement cash. After receiving the money, Nordegren said:

“Money doesn't make you happy, but I have to be honest: It is making some things easier…I have the opportunity to be with my children as much I want, and I am able to travel to see my family and also have them come here as often as I like.”

The two are friends and co-parent their children. Following his divorce, Tiger came out for the first time about his relationship at the 2017 Presidents Cup, and at that time, he was dating Erica Herman. After five years of being together, in 2023, they declared their separation.

After that, Tiger Woods hasn't been dating anybody actively until reports surfaced about his alleged relationship with Vanessa Trump. However, both parties haven't addressed the topic yet.

