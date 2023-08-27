Who are Viktor Hovland’s siblings? Exploring all about Julie and Mats Eriksen Hovland

Viktor Hovland has been one of the best golfers of this season for the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old is a rising star in the world of golf and has performed exceptionally this season. The Norwegian golfer won the US Amateurs in 2018 and has been consistent since then.

However, Hovland isn't the only golfer in his family. He has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Julie Hovland is the younger sister of Viktor and has taken up his love for Golf. She was part of the women's golf team at the University of Alabama.

Julie also got a victory at the Sage Meadows Track in 2020 at Arkansas. She is regarded as a talented golfer just like her brother. Additionally, she has also studied business management and was a prominent student-athlete in college.

On the other hand, Viktor Hovland's brother Mats Eriksen Hovland is a graduate of the prestigious BI Norwegian Business School in the field of Business Marketing. However, not much is known about his personal life as he has kept it under wraps.

Viktor Hovland has built up a massive lead in the Tour Championship

The third round of the Tour Championship saw intense action where Viktor Hovland established a hefty lead at the top of the leaderboard. The 25-year-old shot a 4-under 66 to help himself to 20-under for the championship. Xander Schauffele currently reserves the second place and is six strokes behind.

This will be a back-to-back championship win for Hovland who also won the BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He looks like a prime candidate to win the iconic trophy and has been proud of his performance so far.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played this well before. With this stretch, just putting all the short game and stuff together. I’ve certainly hit the ball this good before," Hovland said (via SB Nation).

He added:

"I feel like I’ve hit the ball better than I have this week and even last week. It’s about putting it all together.”

Viktor Hovland is about to make history at the Tour Championship with his hefty 6-shot lead. With this win, the Norwegian will also earn the estimated prize amount of $18 million.

