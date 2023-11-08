Who is Wesley Bryan’s YouTuber brother, George Bryan?

Wesley Bryan will be joined by his YouTuber brother, George Bryan in the upcoming 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course. This will be the first time for the Bryan brothers to share the same field in a PGA Tour event.

George is two years older than Wesley. But, unlike his younger brother, the former will be making his debut on the Northern American Tour after 13 years of turning professional.

Born on January 12, 1988, in Columbia, South Carolina, George Bryan is part of a sporting family. His younger brother Wesley Bryan has been actively playing on the PGA Tour since 2016. He won the RBC Heritage in 2017 after defeating Luke Donald by one stroke.

His sister, Mary Chandler, had been part of collegiate level golf at the College of Charleston from 2012 to 2016. In 2014 and 2015, she earned the accolade of All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team honoree.

The Bryan brothers' father, George III, was a PGA Professional. He founded the Chapin, South Carolina-based George Bryan Golf Academy. In the academy, he holds the position of Director of Instruction. In 1999, he played at the PGA Championship.

Wesley Bryan and George Bryan have co-founded Bryan Bros Golf, an Instagram and YouTube channel that has multiple videos of trick golf shots. They have 235,000 followers on Instagram and over 48,700 subscribers on YouTube.

Exploring everything about Wesley Bryan’s YouTuber brother, George Bryan's golf career

Despite turning professional two years prior to his younger brother, George had to wait 13 years to get a chance on the PGA Tour. He will be seen teeing off at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship that kicks off on November 9, 2023.

From 2006 to 2010, George Bryan played collegiate-level golf at the University of South Carolina. In 2008 and 2010, he earned the accolade of All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors. In 2010, he was also the All-America Third Team honoree.

Wesley Bryan’s YouTuber brother, George Bryan, has played on the PGA Tour of Latinoamerica, the PGA Tour of Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour. However, in 17 starts collectively, he has recorded only one top-10 finish.

"I don't think it sounds silly" - Wesley Bryan sends best wishes to his YouTuber brother George Bryan for his PGA Tour debut

The younger Bryan has been on the Northern American Golf Tour for quite some time. Now his elder brother is going to make his debut at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Before the tournament begins at the Port Royal Golf Course, Wesley Bryan shared his best wishes for his YouTuber brother George Bryan. Golf Digest quoted him as saying:

"I don't think it sounds silly at all because I watch you play and it is tremendously more talented -- it's not a knock on a lot of the people in the field this week, but tremendously more talented than the vast majority of the field that's teeing it up this week."

George Bryan earned a spot for his debut PGA Tour event through a sponsor's exemption. His younger brother was confident that the debutant could clinch his maiden title at the Port Royal Golf Course this week.