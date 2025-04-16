Who will caddie for Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage 2025?

According to PGATOUR.com staff writer Paul Hodowanic on X, caddie Joe Greiner will be on the bag for Justin Thomas this week at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Greiner was formerly on the bag of Max Homa and caddied for Justin Thomas for the first time last week at The Masters.

Justin Thomas made the cut last week at The Masters with Greiner on his bag for the first time. Thomas finished the tournament tied for 36th place at two over par after the four-round tournament.

According to Hodowanic's reporting, Thomas's full-time caddie, Matt Minister, is dealing with a back injury which has sidelined him for the last couple of weeks.

"Joe Greiner back on the bag for Justin Thomas at RBC Heritage. Greiner worked for Thomas last week at the Masters. Thomas’ full-time caddie Matt “Rev” Minister is dealing with a back injury," Hodowanic posted on X on Wednesday.

Max Homa and Joe Greiner split up after The Players Championship last March. Greiner had been on Homa's bag for more than a decade and the two had been together for all six of Homa's victories on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas aims to get back into winner's circle for first time since 2022

Justin Thomas practicing ahead of the RBC Heritage 2025 (via Getty)

Justin Thomas will tee it up at the RBC Heritage on Thursday as he searches for his first PGA Tour victory since the 2022 PGA Championship, which was his second Major title. The 15-time PGA Tour winner has never won at the RBC Heritage.

Thomas has played well at the RBC Heritage in the past, even as recently as last year. In 2024, he finished tied for fifth place at the RBC Heritage, five shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Despite not winning any events in nearly three years, Justin Thomas has had many recent strong performances and is currently eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Thomas has registered two runner-up finishes in 2025, with the most recent one coming at last month's Valspar Championship in Florida. Thomas had a lead on the back nine at the Valspar Championship before faultering down the stretch and narrowly losing to Viktor Hovland, who ended his own lengthy winless drought.

Justin Thomas finished in solo second at The American Express in January at the iconic Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West in California. Thomas fired a final round six-under-par 66 and finished two shots behind winner Sepp Straka.

The PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow next month, which is the site of Justin Thomas' first Major championship victory. Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow back when the tournament was played in August, not May.

Thomas aims to recapture his 2017 magic and win his third PGA Championship at Quail Hollow next month.

